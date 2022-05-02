ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fabletics just dropped an adorable new 'Mom and Me' capsule collection

Just in time for Mother's Day, Fabletics has an adorable new release that's sure to make a lot of people smile.

The active-lifestyle apparel brand has unveiled its annual 'Mom and Me' collection, and it's full of stylish matchy-matchy mother-daughter looks.

This year's line includes everything from fun, playful tops to high-quality leggings and much more.

Fabletics - PHOTO: Fabletics has dropped its annual "Mommy and Me" collection featuring adorable matching sets. 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Blessings in a Backpack.

Designed by Fabletics co-founder Ginger Ressler and her daughter Gia, the line was created to celebrate moms and daughters while supporting those with active lifestyles.

"The ‘Mom and Me’ collection has been a Fabletics community favorite over the years, and we are always excited to bring it back," said Ressler in a statement. "I loved collaborating with my daughter Gia throughout the design process and bonding over our love for fashion and Fabletics."

She continued, "We wanted these styles to be fun and celebrate active families everywhere."

The five-look capsule draws upon outdoor California vibes, and also showcases a playful mix of vintage, sporty elements throughout.

One standout item is the colorful Catalina Built-In Bra Tank which has been designed to allow for versatile motion, and another is the Aliah Short Sleeve Vintage Shirt which features a joyful smiley graphic.

Children's sizes for the collection range from 2T-XL and XXS-4X for adults.

Fabletics' 'Mom and Me' collection is not only inspiring for the stylish clothing featured, but it also is a launch that gives back.

The brand has committed to donating 100% of net proceeds from the capsule to Blessings in a Backpack which is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending childhood hunger.

Chief marketing officer of Blessings in a Backpack Nikki Grizzle expressed the organization's excitement for continued work with the company, sharing in a statement "We are able to continue our mission of feeding children on the weekend because of amazing partners like Ginger and Fabletics."

The full collection is available now online and in-stores.

