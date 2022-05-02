ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Euro zone factory output growth stalled in April

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GJZxN_0fQEVxGe00

LONDON, May 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone manufacturing output growth stalled last month as factories struggled to source raw materials while demand took a knock from steep price increases and fears about the economic outlook, a survey showed.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, coupled with renewed COVID-19 related lockdowns in China, have exacerbated supply chain bottlenecks and left factories struggling and forward looking indicators in the survey did not point to an imminent turnaround.

S&P Global's final manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 in April from March's 56.5, just above below an initial "flash" estimate of 55.3 and still comfortably above the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

But an index measuring output, which feeds into a composite PMI due on Wednesday and seen as a good gauge of economic health, sank to 50.7 from 53.1, its lowest since June 2020, when the bloc was enduring the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Manufacturing output came to a near standstill across the euro zone in April," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global.

"Companies not only reported that ongoing problems with component shortages were aggravated by the Ukraine war and new lockdowns in China, but that rising prices and growing uncertainty about the economic outlook were also hitting demand."

Input costs rose at one on the fastest rates in the survey's history and factories passed that on to customers by raising their prices at a record pace. The output prices index climbed to 77.3 from 74.2, its highest since S&P Global started collecting the data in late 2002.

That is likely to add pressure on the European Central Bank to tighten policy as inflation in the currency union reached 7.5% last month, preliminary official date showed last week, almost four times the Bank's 2% target.

The ECB is expected to raise its deposit rate before year-end, a Reuters poll showed last month.

Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Germany drops opposition to Russian oil ban, ministers say

BERLIN, May 2 (Reuters) - Two senior ministers in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government on Monday said Germany would be ready to back an immediate European Union ban on Russian oil imports, and that Europe's biggest economy could weather shortages and price hikes. The comments by Finance Minister Christian Lindner and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Italy unveils new stimulus plan as economic outlook darkens

ROME, May 2 (Reuters) - Italy unveiled a hefty package of measures on Monday aimed at shielding firms and families from surging energy costs as the war in Ukraine casts a shadow over the growth prospects of the euro zone's third largest economy. The decree approved by Mario Draghi's cabinet...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Rise in U.S. factory orders beats expectations in March

WASHINGTON, May 3 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-made goods increased more than expected in March and shipments rose solidly, but supply constraints following new COVID-19 lockdowns in China could slow manufacturing activity in the months ahead. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday that factory orders rose 2.2% in March...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euro Zone#Russia#S P Global#Purchasing Managers#Pmi
Reuters

German unemployment sinks in April as pandemic measures ease

BERLIN, May 3 (Reuters) - German unemployment fell in April, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday, though the effect of the war in Ukraine slowed a continued recovery seen since the lifting of coronavirus pandemic measures. The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Finnish group ditches Russian-built nuclear plant plan

HELSINKI, May 2 (Reuters) - Finnish-led consortium Fennovoima said on Monday it had scrapped a contract for Russia's state-owned Rosatom to build a nuclear power plant in Finland, citing delays and increased risks due to the war in Ukraine. The announcement ended months of uncertainty and years of political wrangling...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Treasury yields jump after another sign of rising inflation

U.S. Treasury yields jumped Friday after another inflation reading showed prices on the rise. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 6.5 basis points to 2.928% around 4:20 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6.6 basis points to 2.995%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Taiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay

TAIPEI, May 2 (Reuters) - Taiwan's Defence Ministry said on Monday it was considering alternative weapons options after the United States informed it that the delivery of an artillery system would be delayed due to a "crowded" production line. Washington last year approved the potential sale of 40 155mm M109A6...
MILITARY
FOXBusiness

The Fed's favorite inflation gauge rose 5.2% in March

A key measure of annual inflation that is closely watched by the Federal Reserve is running close to the hottest pace in nearly four decades as the Russian war in Ukraine, widespread supply disruptions, extraordinarily high consumer demand and worker shortages fuel rapidly rising prices. Core prices, which exclude the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

420K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy