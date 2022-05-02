Youth Bb camps at Macalester College

Shannon Prather and Katie Galioto at the Star Tribune are reporting that steeply rising police costs and more city requirements are some of the reasons so many St. Paul festivals have been put on hold or moved. City leaders and police officials say they are trying to balance safety with community fun. They also are trying not to force taxpayers to supplement events. Festivals now off the calendar in recent years include Cinco de Mayo on the West Side, Highland Fest, Rice Street Parade, St. Patrick’s Day LuckyPalooza block party and Little Mekong Night Market. Community members say it’s unclear if Rondo Days will happen.

