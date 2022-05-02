ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This clever photographer fixed his old camera with 3D-printed parts

By James Artaius
Digital Camera World
Digital Camera World
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There's nothing worse than having an old camera that loses bits, pieces, parts or components that are difficult to replace. However, this photographer has come up with a brilliant solution to fixing up his old kit: he simply 3D prints those parts. Witono is a self-described "engineer, inventor, designer,...

