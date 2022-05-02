ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Dueling endorsements in U.S. Senate primary underscore the fight for Ohio’s conservatives

By Nick Evans
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3USe_0fQEURK900

Culture wars dominated Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel’s parting message to voters. He cut a swath through the state last weekend, visiting churches in Dayton, Toledo, Columbus and Cincinnati alongside his highest profile supporter, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-TX.

Red Meat

On the campaign trail, on debate stages and on tv ads, Mandel has returned to a three-part formula that sums up his political program: Pro-God, Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump. Curiously, those last two were no-shows in his campaign’s benediction to voters in Columbus. Mandel didn’t bring up guns or the Second Amendment once as he addressed a crowd of more than 100 at High Street Baptist Church Saturday evening. Less curiously perhaps, he’s been talking a lot less about Donald Trump since the former president endorsed J.D. Vance.

Mandel has repeatedly described himself as Pro-God, Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump. (screen capture of a Mandel campaign ad)

Mandel made up for their absence by leaning heavily into the latest issues to inflame the conservative base.

“Boys are boys and girls are girls,” got the biggest applause of the evening, until he co-opted part of Martin Luther King’s “I have a dream” speech to deride critical race theory. But the response to both paled in comparison to a measure Mandel, as a U.S. Senator, would have nothing to do with.

“Let me tell you what the backpack bill is,” Mandel told the crowd. “This is a bill that says moms and dads, you should have the choice where your kids go to school and if you want to take your kids to a religious school, you should be able to take your tax dollars, put them in your kids backpack, and they should follow your kid to school.”

As it happens, the church where Mandel was speaking runs a Christian Academy for pre-K to 12th grade students.

Mandel also returned to the argument, largely absent since the early days of his campaign, that there’s no separation between church and state, because that phrase doesn’t appear explicitly in the Constitution. Courts, however, have repeatedly interpreted the First Amendment’s establishment clause to draw a bright line between church and state. Mandel raised the issue after the pastor got up on stage to endorse him. He teased that someone would probably call the ACLU, and argued that no church has ever lost its tax exempt status for political activity.

Mandel carved out a lot of time to re-litigate the so-called heartbeat bill. While Mandel was serving as state treasurer, John Kasich was governor, and they found themselves on opposite sides of the legislation despite campaigning against abortion to win office. As treasurer, Mandel had little if any role in state health policy, but he wanted to take leading role. Kasich, on the other hand, vetoed the measure twice. Mandel said the episode showed him the difference between a friend and a champion.

“A friend might be someone you’ve got to drag them along the way and sort of hold their hand and force them to vote the right way,” Mandel argued. “A champion is someone who wakes up every day living and breathing and sleeping an issue.”

Gov. Mike DeWine has since signed the bill. It’s been tied up in the courts ever since.

Style vs. substance

Mandel’s framing of friends vs. champions was one example of a style vs. substance theme that Mandel and Cruz kept revisiting.

Like a classic call and response sermon, Cruz told the crowd, “everybody sounds good on the campaign trail. But do they walk the walk?”

Scattered voices piped up in agreement and encouragement.

“And listen, when we win majorities in November the job isn’t done,” Cruz continued to more murmurs of approval. “Once we have the majority, we’ve got to do something with them.”

Kathy Mason came down from Delaware with her husband Steve to see Mandel. Before the speakers started, she made a similar point in comparing Vance and Mandel. She brought up Vance’s well-publicized opposition to Trump early on.

“And now this about face? you know, I don’t trust it,” she said. “And Mandel has, you know, has some credentials as far as what he’s already done.”

In the next pew, Darlene Wesley said she liked Mandel because on his stances on abortion and the Second Amendment, but she still wasn’t completely convinced.

“Only because wisdom would dictate let me hear what he has to say,” she explained. “But I’m reasonably sure I’m going to vote for him. But I just, you know, I need to wait.”

Cruz told the crowd about a sermon his father often gives. A man walks across a tightrope, first alone and then with a wheelbarrow, onlookers encouraging him at every turn.

“He says how many of you believe I can walk across this tightrope and back with a man in the wheelbarrow? And the crowd applauds,” Cruz said. “And he points to a man right in front and says get in the wheelbarrow.”

Cruz took this idea, that belief is active rather than passive, to cast the decision of who to support in Ohio’s republican primary in near apocalyptic terms.

“We are blessed to be Americans, but we are also blessed to have the opportunity right now today to fight in a battle that matters,” Cruz argued. “To fight not over little and piddling stakes, not over things that are inconsequential but to fight over whether or not we save the greatest nation in the history of the world.”

By the end of the event, Wesley had made up her mind. She was voting for Mandel.

State of the race

Cruz’s presence on the campaign trail underlines the current schism among Ohio’s conservatives. Vance, in addition to getting a Trump visit a week ago, spent the weekend campaigning with GOP firebrands Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-FL, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-GA.

But before taking the stage in Columbus, Cruz sought to downplay the family row.

“President Trump was a phenomenal president,” Cruz said. “He’s someone I remain very close to, (and I) work very closely with him. He and I are campaigning side by side in races all across the country, and we both agree the country is on the wrong course.”

“From my perspective,” he continued in an underhanded shot at Vance, “I think we should support candidates not just who say the right thing, but who have a record of doing the right thing, and I think that’s what the voters of Ohio are looking for.”

Still the last-minute visits give those dueling endorsements the feel of a simmering proxy war.

On one side, there’s Mandel, who has spent the race daring his Republican opponents to more fervently embrace Trump’s record and rhetoric. On the other, there’s J.D. Vance, who actually got Trump’s endorsement despite roundly condemning him as “ cultural heroin ,” before making an about face once Trump won the presidency.

Once Vance got the nod, a number of notable Ohio Republicans wrote to Trump begging him to reconsider. With Mike Gibbons, Jane Timken, and Mark Pukita courting Trump’s voters as well, some have speculated Matt Dolan might come out ahead in muddled, divided race.

But while Cruz handled the intra-party divisions with kid gloves, Mandel took the gloves off. Asked about a recent ad criticizing him for backing Republicans like Kasich who are now seen as insufficiently conservative, Mandel said, “I think ads like that reek of desperation.”

“I think J.D. can feel himself spiraling the drain,” he went on, “and that’s what phony fraud politicians do when they’re worried about losing.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Dueling endorsements in U.S. Senate primary underscore the fight for Ohio’s conservatives appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 4

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided?

Amid the maniacal bids to out-conservative one another, and the near fisticuffs, perhaps the most abiding feature of this year’s Republican U.S. Senate primary has been voters’ uncertainty. In a crowded field it might seem that voters would have an easy time finding a candidate whose message resonates. Instead, the limited polling available keeps showing […] The post Less than a week from Election Day, why are so many Republicans undecided? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Jim Jordan was deeply involved in the attempted coup to overturn the 2020 Election

The net is tightening around Jimbo. As more damning text messages, testimony and phone call records encircle the pint-sized pol from Urbana, Jim Jordan should be breaking out in a cold sweat. The 4th District U.S. congressman should be squirming in his shirt sleeves with each new revelation trickling out about his behind-the-scenes treachery leading […] The post Jim Jordan was deeply involved in the attempted coup to overturn the 2020 Election appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Mike Gibbons signs Ohio Gun Owners survey committing to abolish ATF, oppose red flag laws

In Lancaster Thursday, GOP Senate candidate Mike Gibbons signed the Ohio Gun Owners survey. The survey asks candidates seeking office whether they would oppose legislation like universal background checks and red flag laws. “There’s been a push by some moderate Republicans to pass red flag gun confiscation laws,” Ohio Gun Owners executive director Chris Dorr […] The post Mike Gibbons signs Ohio Gun Owners survey committing to abolish ATF, oppose red flag laws appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Salon

"Not backing down": Ted Cruz ramps up effort to defeat Trump's candidates in key Senate races

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Like Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D. Vance, Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas went from being a scathing critic of Donald Trump in 2016 to being a devoted and obsequious sycophant after that. And Trump went from slamming the far-right Texas Republican as "Lyin' Ted Cruz" in 2016 to endorsing his reelection campaign in the 2018 midterms; Trump, never known for his humility, believes that Cruz would have lost that race to Democrat Beto O'Rourke were it not for him.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jane Timken
Person
John Kasich
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Mike Dewine
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

Ohio GOP candidate J.D. Vance was a loud “Never-Trumper” who charmed audiences with his memoir of growing up poor in rural Appalachia and stark warnings about Trump’s hate and authoritarian tendencies. Now, Vance is contradicting himself, appeasing Trump and earning an odd endorsement from the former president. In a special report, MSNBC's Ari Melber presents the factual record and videos showing Vance’s contradictions and highlights how the tech banker and media elite may be a “Trojan Horse” writhing conservative politics, one who is willing to push the very falsehoods he once condemned. April 28, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Must Read Alaska

Sarah Palin appears to be suddenly comprehending what Ballot Measure 2 — Ranked Choice Voting — means to Alaska elections

Sarah Palin, who filed for Congress on April 1 to fill the seat of the late Congressman Don Young, seems genuinely surprised at Alaska’s crazy new voting system. On her Instagram page, it’s almost as if she had not been paying attention for the past two years to the mischief that Sen. Lisa Murkowski’s former campaign team had put together — a wild and wooly jungle primary with no party sideboards, and a Ranked Choice Voting general election. Voters approved Ballot Measure 2 in 2020, as they were told it would remove Outside “dark money” from elections.
The Independent

Trump-endorsed candidate removed from ballot by her own party after being dubbed a carpetbagger

The Tennessee Republican Party has kicked three candidates off the ballot in the race for the new Fifth Congressional District, including a candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Morgan Ortagus, Baxter Lee, and Robby Starbuck were removed from the ballot after a vote by the GOP’s executive committee, Tennessee Republican Chairman Scott Golden said on Tuesday, according to the Nashville Tennessean. Last week, Republican officials said that challenges had been filed against the three candidates, leading to a technical removal from the ballot in accordance with party bylaws. Ms Ortagus, who has Mr Trump’s backing after serving as...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Don't let the leaks fool you: Marjorie Taylor Greene — not Kevin McCarthy — leads the House GOP

Donald Trump has already made it known that he enjoys watching Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., grovel way too much to destroy the House Minority Leader's status or future hopes of regaining the Speaker role. He's already played the part of the magnanimous tyrant granting absolution to McCarthy for a leaked tape showing that McCarthy wanted Trump to resign after Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol on January 6, 2021. On Tuesday, however, New York Times reporters released another recording of McCarthy from January 10, 2021, in which he complained about the more overtly insurrectionist members of the Republican caucus.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#U S Senate#Red Meat
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
POTUS
Salon

Susan Collins says Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about abortion — but Josh Hawley is not buying it

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, suggested on Tuesday that Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh lied to her about their stance on abortion. Her comments come just a day after Politico published a leaked copy of the Supreme Court's initial draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that enshrined the constitutional right to abortion. The draft strongly indicates that the high court will ultimately rule against the law, rolling back decades of progressive advocacy aimed at expanding abortion across the country.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
ACLU
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin endorses a REPUBLICAN: West Virginia Democrat slams Trump-backed lawmaker in his own state and backs his opponent as he intervenes in GOP primary battle with TV ad bashing Biden's Build Back Better plan

Democrat Senator Joe Manchin is crossing the aisle to weigh in on a fierce GOP primary race in his home state of West Virginia. The centrist Democrat appeared in a Friday campaign ad attacking Donald Trump-backed House Rep. Alex Mooney, instead appearing to endorse his challenger, Rep. David McKinley. He...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy