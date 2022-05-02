Pep Guardiola's plan for Phil Foden to replace Kevin De Bruyne & David Silva

Jurgen Klopp has called on Liverpool to be ready to play their “best game ever” and to react quickly if they suffer against Villarreal.Liverpool are favourites to reach a third Champions League semi-final in five seasons after winning the first leg 2-0 at Anfield. They prevented Villarreal from recording a shot on target last week, but Klopp expects Unai Emery’s Europa League winners to pose more of a threat on home soil.And he guarded against complacency as he rejected a suggestion that the job is already done. “When I was younger I would be really angry now,” he said. “So...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO