Teen girl killed in Fairfield Avenue shooting identified
KTBS
2 days ago
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the girl killed by a stray bullet Sunday afternoon in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood. She is Landry Anglin, 13, a Caddo...
A man is facing murder charges in the death of a Baton Rouge woman found bound to a steering wheel after a stabbing attack that was streamed on Facebook Live, according to Louisiana authorities. Earl Lee Johnson Jr., 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder after the fatal stabbing...
A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
TEXARKANA, Texas - Police say they've captured a teen wanted for capital murder after killing two teenagers in Texarkana, Texas. Kevonte Collins, 17, was arrested in Dallas on Monday. Police believe Collins was the alleged triggerman who killed two teenagers at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments last December.
SHREVEPORT, La. - A man visiting from out of town says he was shot at a local gas station Sunday night. Now police are on the hunt for a possible shooter. According to Shreveport police, the victim says he borrowed his friend's car to go to the gas station. That's where he says he was shot in both of his legs. He says he can't say where it happened because he's not familiar with this area.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested and another is wanted in separate domestic incidents in recent days. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Damion Loyd, 36, on charges of second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery and carjacking. He's held in the Caddo Correctional Center. Sheriff Steve Prator said...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A missing 15-year-old boy has been identified by family members as Kevin Poole days after he tried to save his girlfriend from the Mississippi River. Poole visited a New Orleans park near the river with his girlfriend, 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, and her sister, 8-year-old Ally Wilson, on Saturday, according to WWL-TV.
Shaquille O'Neal is helping a family in mourning. Multiple outlets reported Friday that the retired NBA legend is covering the funeral costs for a 3-year-old Louisiana boy who was fatally shot April 12. Last Tuesday night, Devin Page Jr. of Baton Rouge was sleeping in bed when a stray bullet...
A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A 4-year-old child in Louisiana died on Thursday after her grandmother allegedly forced her to finish off a bottle of whiskey after believing the child could have taken a sip. The Baton Rouge Police said the mother of China Record, 4, watched her drink the over half-full bottle of whiskey, according to Fox affiliate WGMB.
A suspected gunman accused of killing four people in two Mississippi cities Wednesday was found dead after a standoff with authorities at a convenience store, police said. It isn’t clear how the suspect, Jeremy Reynolds, died, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said. Reynolds, 32, had barricaded himself inside the...
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
Hardy is charged with one count of intercepting communications. According to the arrest warrant, a female and her roommate living in LSU’s Azalea Hall found a listening device in their dorm room and reported it to LSU Police.
“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy, 21, is currently under investigation. On Thursday, Hardy was arrested in Baton Rouge on a felony charge of intercepting communications. LSU Police Department spokesperson Ernie Ballard said in a statement, “Lane Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303 — Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with clerk of court.”
SAN ANTONIO — It almost sounds like the beginning of a bad joke -- so, this man walks into a taco shop with a machete in his head ... However, it was no laughing matter Wednesday in San Antonio when a man ran into a nearby taco business after being struck “three to four times” in the back of the head with the weapon, authorities said.
