Shreveport, LA

Teen girl killed in Fairfield Avenue shooting identified

KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has released the name of the girl killed by a stray bullet Sunday afternoon in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood. She is Landry Anglin, 13, a Caddo...

www.ktbs.com

The Independent

3 dead in Mississippi hotel shooting; police in standoff

A shooting Wednesday at a hotel on Mississippi's Gulf Coast left three people dead and police in a standoff with the suspect at a business a few miles away, authorities said.Gulfport police said the suspect was barricaded inside a business and officers had shut down access to the area. Officers were negotiating to get the suspect to surrender and no shots had been fired in the standoff, Officer Hannah Hendry said.Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman confirmed that three people were killed but had no details on their identity.Police said the shooting happened about 9 a.m. at the Biloxi Broadway Inn, news outlets reported. The gunman fled and then apparently assaulted another victim in Gulfport — about 13 miles (20 kilometers) west of Biloxi— before police caught up with him, police said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KTBS

Texarkana murder suspect arrested in Dallas

TEXARKANA, Texas - Police say they've captured a teen wanted for capital murder after killing two teenagers in Texarkana, Texas. Kevonte Collins, 17, was arrested in Dallas on Monday. Police believe Collins was the alleged triggerman who killed two teenagers at the Oaks at Rosehill Apartments last December.
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

SPD investigates Sunday night shooting; man says he was shot in legs at gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man visiting from out of town says he was shot at a local gas station Sunday night. Now police are on the hunt for a possible shooter. According to Shreveport police, the victim says he borrowed his friend's car to go to the gas station. That's where he says he was shot in both of his legs. He says he can't say where it happened because he's not familiar with this area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

1 arrested, 1 sought in separate domestic incidents

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man has been arrested and another is wanted in separate domestic incidents in recent days. The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Damion Loyd, 36, on charges of second-degree battery, domestic abuse battery and carjacking. He's held in the Caddo Correctional Center. Sheriff Steve Prator said...
SHREVEPORT, LA
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
extratv

‘American Idol’ Star Laine Hardy Under Criminal Investigation

“American Idol” winner Laine Hardy, 21, is currently under investigation. On Thursday, Hardy was arrested in Baton Rouge on a felony charge of intercepting communications. LSU Police Department spokesperson Ernie Ballard said in a statement, “Lane Reed Hardy (Non-LSU student) was arrested by LSU Police today and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for violation of 15:1303 — Interception and Disclosure of Wire, Electronic, or Oral Communication. His arrest warrant has been filed with clerk of court.”
BATON ROUGE, LA

