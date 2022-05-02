Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Sierra Slopes of Inyo County, Owens Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to minor flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Cherokee; York The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northwestern York County in Upstate South Carolina Northeastern Cherokee County in Upstate South Carolina * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 441 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles southeast of Shelby, or near Patterson Springs, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Gastonia, Kings Mountain, South Gastonia, Grover, Patterson Springs, Earl, Kings Mountain State Park, Crowders Mountain State Park, Crowders and Bethany. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
