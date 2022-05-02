A Stroll Through the Garden: Tips for using edible flowers to dress up your dish

It is good to be back at the pool at Belmont Towers in Ashland where I exercise. I had a chance to get an hour of exercise working my hip and feeling better last week. One of my exercises is walking across the pool, and I do it for 15 minutes.

While I was going back and forth, I struck up a conversation with a woman I know. We were talking about grandkids. That is one of my favorite topics, and this grandma felt the same way I did. The twist is this grandma talked about her Ellie and Liam and the project she is starting for this summer.

Ellie loves to grow her flowers and thoroughly enjoys watching and smelling the flowers as they come into bloom. Ellie, I enjoy flowers, too. Whereas Liam enjoys growing vegetables. Liam, I believe, enjoys working in the dirt and helping vegetables to grow. What I’m going to do is let the cat out of the bag.

Grandma, I’m going to share some of the ideas we talked about in regard to edible flowers, and have the two of them work on a project together. Ellie and Liam’s grandma was going to surprise the two with an unusual salad. Liam was raising a variety of greens for making salads, like Bibb lettuce, spinach, mustard greens, kale and Swiss chard. I’m sure grandma would have helped Liam grow tomatoes, onions, peppers and more. I could see myself eating that salad.

Well Liam, can you imagine going along and removing some Nasturtium flowers for the top of the salad? Ellie, this salad will mean you want a real healthy Nasturtium full of flowers so you won’t notice the loss of the flowers as Liam would go in and pick them. Grandma will show both of you how to raise some exceptional plants for your gardens.

Coupling gardens and kids bring joy to grandparents

Over the years I believe the most fun I have had in the gardens is where I’m working with kids or grandkids. But to think I’m giving my grandkids a heritage in the garden they can always remember long after we are gone, and knowing a tomato comes from a tomato plant instead of a grocery store I feel is important.

There are some cautions in adding flowers to your diet. You need to make a positive ID for each flower you might eat because some are not safe. Don’t harvest edible flowers that might be contaminated in chemicals or animal feces. With a moderate to smaller use of these flowers you may avoid allergic reactions you may not be aware. Some edible herbs can be rather strong in taste and should be used sparingly.

Sunflower seeds are a healthy source of fats, protein and fiber. These seeds can be used in a seed butter, homemade granola, cereals or, like I have done many times, sprinkle them on top of your salad. If you are willing to grow these sunflowers as micro-greens and harvest them at 1-2 inches tall, you can add them to your salad.

A bit more ab out dandelions

A number of weeks ago I spoke about a weed called dandelion, that may need another definition. Can you imagine this weed has fiber, vitamin C, vitamin B6, thiamine, riboflavin, calcium, iron, potassium, manganese, folate, magnesium, copper, phosphorous, vitamin K and vitamin A?

Young dandelion leaves can be a little earthy, nutty and slightly bitter and can be used as one of the salad greens. Dandelions can be used in smoothies, sautéed in pastas, stir-fries, soups and stews. The dandelion root can also be roasted, ground and drank as an herbal coffee substitute with researched health benefits.

Recently, I extoled the value of roses if you can remember the article, but did you also know that rose hips or the rose’s fruit are one of the richest plant sources of vitamin C? Rose hips also contain beta-carotene, lutein, zeaxanthin and lycopene. Roses taste sweet and you can find hints of fruit flavors and mints. Salads also are a place where you can find rose petals as well as cakes. I have steeped rose petals in a pot of water and the flavor was that sweet mint addition.

A number of years ago I was given a dark red tea by my pastor’s wife, and I tasted a cherry flavor to this drink. It was a pleasant taste, and she included vanilla. Hibiscus is high in niacin, fiber, protein, amino acids, iron and calcium. Our hibiscus can be used as a part of a tea, soup, garnish or a jelly.

These are just four of the over 60 flowers that I could talk about.

Hope you have a great walk through your garden this week. If you see something you don’t want to see in your garden, send me an email at ericlarson546@yahoo.com. I shall do the very best I can to help. Soon I shall be putting these columns on my blog, and you can see them in my website with the link ohiohealthyfoodcooperative.org . Thank you for participating in our column.

Eric Larson of Jeromesville is a veteran landscaper and gardening enthusiast and a founding board member of the Ohio Chapter of Association of Professional Landscape Designers.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: A Stroll Through the Garden: Tips for using edible flowers to dress up your dish