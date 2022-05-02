AP News Digest 3 am

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

————————-

TOP STORIES

————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR — After nearly two months of siege, civilians holed up at a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol began to be evacuated over the weekend, and people sheltering elsewhere in the city were to be allowed out on Monday, local officials said. More than 100 civilians were expected to arrive in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Zaporizhzhia on Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. There were worries about the safety of evacuees. People fleeing Russian-occupied areas in the past have described their vehicles being fired on, and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly accused Russian forces of shelling agreed-upon evacuation routes. By Cara Anna and Yesica Fisch. SENT: 1,100 words, photos, videos. With RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-THE-LATEST. For full coverage.

ELECTION 2022-POLITICS — Donald Trump’s post-presidency enters a new phase this month as voters across the U.S. begin weighing the candidates he elevated to pursue a vision of a Republican Party steeped in hard-line populism, culture wars and denial of his loss in the 2020 campaign. By National Political Writer Steve Peoples. SENT: 1,260 words, photos. With ELECTION 2022-QUESTIONS — What to know about Ohio, Indiana primaries.

IRAN-AFGHANISTAN-NEIGHBORS ON EDGE — Afghanistan’s border with Iran has become a lifeline for desperate refugees after the country plunged into economic crisis following the withdrawal of American and NATO troops last summer. Thousands arrived in search of money and work. But recently, the desert crossing — a dangerous corner of the world — has become a growing source of tension. By Mehdi Fattahi and Isabel Debre. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

MUSLIMS-EID AL-FITR — Muslims are observing the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes. This year, the feast comes amid a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. And for others, the festivities are marred by conflict and economic hardship. SENT: 1,260 words, photos. With INDONESIA-EID AL-FITR — Indonesian Muslims fully celebrate Eid al-Fitr after two years. By Mariam Fam, Niniek Karmini and Kathy Gannon.

PEDIATRICIANS-RACE — In a new policy statement, the American Academy of Pediatrics says it is putting its guidelines and treatment recommendations under the microscope to eliminate “race-based” medicine and resulting health disparities. By Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner. SENT: 520 words, photo.

BACK TO WORK-FASHION — After working remotely in sweats and yoga pants for two years, many Americans are rethinking their wardrobes to balance comfort and professionalism as offices reopen. By Retail Writer By Anne D’Innocenzio. SENT: 1.040 words, photos.

————————-

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

————————-

JILL BIDEN — Jill Biden will spend Mother’s Day in Slovakia meeting with Ukrainian mothers and children who fled for their lives after Russian President Vladimir Putin opened war against Ukraine, the White House announced. SENT: 410 words, photo.

————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

————————-

NEW ZEALAND-TOURISTS — New Zealand welcomes back tourists from the U.S., Britain, Japan and many other countries for the first time in more than two years after lifting pandemic border restrictions. SENT: 360 words, photos.

————————-

TRENDING NEWS

————————-

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-PILOT — Myth Ukraine admits “Ghost of Kyiv” fighter pilot is a myth. SENT: 410 words.

WIMBLEDON-RUSSIA-NADAL-DJOKOVIC — Nadal, Djokovic slam Wimbledon ban on Russian players. SENT: 330 words, photos.

————————-

ELECTIONS 2022

————————-

ELECTION 2022-DEBATE DODGING — As the most competitive phase of the midterm primary season unfolds this week, many candidates for leading offices — oftentimes Republicans — are abandoning the time-honored tradition of debating their rivals before Election Day. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

ELECTION 2022-GEORGIA-GOVERNOR — After three Republican primary debates in Georgia’s governor’s race, a few things are clear: Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue wants the May 24 primary to be about the 2020 election, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp wants the election to be about his record, and when in doubt any Republican should say they’re the one to beat Democrat Stacey Abrams in the fall. SENT: 840 words, photos.

————————-

NATIONAL

————————-

GREYHOUND RACING — The greyhounds are racing again in Dubuque, Iowa, but after a shortened season ends in May, there will be only three tracks left in the country. UPCOMING: 910 words, photos by 6 a.m.

——————————————-

INTERNATIONAL

——————————————-

JAPA N-TOUR BOAT — Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month. SENT: 310 words, photos.

THAILAND-JAPAN — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to talk with his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha about economic matters, upheaval in Myanmar and Russia’s war in Ukraine when they meet in the middle of his five-nation overseas tour. SENT: 300 words, photo.

PHILIPPINES-ELECTIONS — Large numbers of volunteers are waging a house-to-house campaign in the Philippines for presidential candidate Leni Robredo, who is facing an uphill electoral battle against the son and namesake of ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

——————————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

——————————————-

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares slipped following a sell-off last week on Wall Street as investors fretted over the impact on regional economies from inflation, the war in Ukraine and COVID-19 lockdowns in China. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 550 words, photos.

————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

————————-

COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME — Ray Charles and The Judds joined the Country Music Hall of Fame in a ceremony filled with tears, music and laughter, just a day after Naomi Judd died unexpectedly. By Entertainment Writer Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 670 words, photos, video.

MET GALA — The Met Gala returns to its traditional spot on the first Monday in May, with an estimated 400 of the biggest names from fashion, entertainment, sports and culture convening for a dazzling fashion parade. SENT: 500 words, photos. UPCOMING: Red carpet starts at 5 p.m.

————————-

HOW TO REACH US

————————-

At the Nerve Center, Jerome Minerva can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, Wally Santana (ext. 1900). For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.