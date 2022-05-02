ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Early May bank holiday opening times for Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, Asda, Aldi, Lidl, Co-op and Waitrose

By Olivia Petter
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G6osU_0fQESqGc00

The May bank holiday , which means Britons may be wondering whether they can shop for groceries and other necessities at supermarkets today.

The early May bank holiday, which falls on the first Monday of the month, is marked across all four UK nations.

Also known as May Day, it was first commemorated in the UK in 1978.

While many will have been well prepared for the long weekend, it’s handy to be aware of changes to store opening times should you need to embark on a last-minute supermarket run.

Here’s everything you need to know about when supermarkets are open and closed on Monday 2 May.

Tesco

  • Many Tesco stores are operating reduced opening hours over the bank holiday. Most superstores are open from 8am – 6pm.

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Tesco store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Sainsbury’s

  • Most Sainsbury’s stores are open from 10am – 4pm

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Sainsbury’s store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Morrisons

  • Most Morrison’s stores are running slightly reduced opening hours on Monday. Stores will be open from 7am – 8pm.

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Morrisons store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Asda

  • Most Asda stores will open at the usual time but will close early. Stores will be open from 7am – 8pm.

Times may vary depending on your local store. Check the Asda store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Aldi

  • Aldi stores across the UK will be open from 8am – 8pm.

Lidl

  • Lidl opening times will vary by location. Some stores are open from 8am and close at 8pm, while others are staying open until 10pm.

Check the Lidl store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Waitrose

  • Waitrose opening times will vary by location. Most stores are open from 8am or 9am until the evening.

Check the Waitrose store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Co-op

  • Co-op Food opening times will vary by location. Most stores are open from morning until evening.

Check the Co-op store locator to see opening hours for your local.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Supermarkets start rationing cooking oil: Now shoppers are restricted to three bottles in Tesco, two in Waitrose and Morrisons and just one in Iceland as supplies are decimated by war in Ukraine

Supermarkets are imposing limits on how much cooking oil customers can buy due to supplies being hit by the war in Ukraine. Most of the UK's sunflower oil comes from Ukraine, where Russia's invasion has caused huge disruption to exports. With sunflower oil in short supply, demand has increased for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Guardian

Dorset ospreys produce egg for first time in 200 years

A pair of ospreys have made the first breeding attempt in southern England for almost 200 years. Conservationists are delighted that a pair of the birds at Poole Harbour, Dorset, have produced an egg, which they are guarding at a nest in a secret location. Thanks to nest cameras, viewers can watch the female osprey incubate her egg on a livestream.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesco#Aldi#Uk#Britons#Times#Asda Most Asda
The Independent

‘They think London is under attack’ – Heathrow boss says US visitors are staying away

Simon Calder, also known as The Man Who Pays His Way, has been writing about travel for The Independent since 1994. In his weekly opinion column, he explores a key travel issue – and what it means for you.“There is a wave of pent-up demand coming through the airport,” says John Holland-Kaye, the boss of Heathrow. “It’s fantastic to see that.”This week the chief executive of the UK’s busiest airport raised the forecast for passenger numbers this year by 16 per cent, to 52.8 million. That is almost two-thirds of the pre-pandemic volume.Heathrow was the only European hub to see...
WORLD
The Guardian

Chums: How a Tiny Caste of Oxford Tories Took Over the UK by Simon Kuper – review

A penetrating analysis of the connections that enabled an incestuous university network to dominate Westminster and give birth to Brexit is perceptive and full of surprises. At a “slave auction” at the Oxford Union in 1987 – an “opportunity to buy your favourite union person for the evening” – there was, according to the university newspaper, frenzied bidding for the services of the kilt-wearing 19-year-old Michael Gove. He went for £35. Gove was known at the time as one of the three pre-eminent orators in the small world of the university debating chamber – the others were Nick Robinson, future BBC political editor, and Simon Stevens, until recently chief executive of NHS England.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Ryanair denies boarding to 15-year-old whose passport is valid for Spain flight

The Schoneville family from Motherwell made a very early start for their holiday flight to Tenerife on Monday morning, 2 May.Parents Lisa and Neil, Zak aged 15 and his sister Lily, 13, arrived at Glasgow Prestwick airport at 4am ahead of the 6.10am departure of flight FR653.They were first in the queue for Ryanair. But within minutes they were told they would not be flying.The airline claimed Zak’s passport had expired – even though it has five months to run.The travel document was issued in March 2017 and has an expiry date of 31 October 2022. It meets the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Country
U.K.
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘My child had no shoes to put on his feet’: Anger as Qantas offloads bags before Australia-London flight

Enraged Qantas passengers have gone days without luggage on trips to the UK from Australia, after the airline offloaded some economy bags before taking off from Darwin.Customers claim they weren’t told until the flight had almost landed in London, with some saying they have gone four or five days without their belongings.The airline says that essential works to Darwin Airport’s runway last week are to blame for additional aircraft weight restrictions, which they claim forced staff to unload some economy passengers’ bags without warning.This morning, customer Sam Thanos tweeted that his party had gone four days without bags after touching...
WORLD
The Independent

Brexit: More Irish passports than UK passports issued in Northern Ireland for first time

More Irish passports than British passports are being issued in Northern Ireland for the first time, new figures show.48,555 people in Northern Ireland applied for a UK passport in 2020 – around 350 fewer than the 48,911 opting for an Irish passport the same year.The figures, obtained by freedom of information request and first reported by Irish Times reports, do not include Irish passports issued by all channels – meaning the gap could be even wider.It comes ahead of Northern Ireland assembly elections on Thursday where Sinn Fein is expected to become the biggest party in Northern Ireland for the...
POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Cities in Britain and London to Experience a 9-Day 'Mini-Heatwave'

Meteorologists anticipate a nine-day mini-heatwave with heat reaching 20 °C. The mercury would be pushed up by several degrees in much less of a week, and this phase might persist indefinitely; with a persistent stretch of nine nights, forecasted to deliver dry and bright conditions to the UK. Britain...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Ocado shareholders revolt over £20m-a-year bonus plan for bosses

Ocado has been dealt a bloody nose by dissenting shareholders over controversial plans which could hand up to £20 million a year to its top bosses.The retailer confirmed that almost 185 million shareholder votes, or 29.27%, were cast against its executive pay proposals.The firm still passed the 50% threshold for the plans to be approved, with 70.7% of votes in favour.Advisory groups and major shareholders had been critical of the online grocer’s Value Creation Plan (VCP) before the Wednesday morning meeting.The payment scheme, which received a substantial negative vote at the previous general meeting, uses Ocado’s share price to determine...
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Paramount Plus' UK launch date finally unveiled

The UK launch date of Paramount Plus has finally been unveiled. The streaming service has been live since March 2021 in the US and has thus far been rolled out across Latin America, Canada, Australia, and Nordic countries like Norway, Sweden, and Finland. It has previously been confirmed that the service would arrive in the UK this year, but the only indication of when was "summer". Now, however, summer has a date and it is June 22.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Ryanair invents ‘five year’ rule for children’s passports

Europe’s biggest budget airline is turning passengers away from flights from the UK to Europe by applying non-existent rules.Since Brexit, British passports must meet two conditions for travel to the European Union: On the day of travel to the EU, issued less than 10 years ago.On the intended day of leaving the EU, at least three months remaining before the expiry date .All valid children’s passports automatically meet the first test: they are issued for a maximum of five years and nine months.But Ryanair insists: ”Under current EU rules which apply, a child’s passport must be no more than five...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Martin Lewis condemns minister’s ‘patronising’ advice to buy value food brands amid cost-of-living crisis

Martin Lewis has said a minister’s advice to those struggling to afford food amid the cost-of-living crisis was “patronising and difficult”.Environment secretary George Eustice said on Wednesday morning that shoppers should choose value brands in supermarkets to “contain and manage their household budget”.Mr Lewis, the founder of MoneySavingExpert.com said it was “bulls**t” to suggest people on the lowest incomes did not already know to shop cheap and do that.Speaking to Andrew Marr on LBC about Mr Eustice’s comments, he said: “What is wrong is the concept that the people that are on the lowest incomes who are choosing between...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Britain’s potential second-biggest EuroMillions win on offer this Friday

Friday’s EuroMillions jackpot stands at an estimated £164 million – meaning if it is scooped by a British player they will become the UK’s second-biggest winner.The current British record holder won £170 million in October 2019.Camelot’s Andy Carter said Friday’s top prize could be secured by one ticketholder or shared between multiple winners in participating countries.Mr Carter said: “Friday’s EuroMillions draw is set to be an exciting night as the jackpot will be a gigantic estimated £164 million.“If one lucky ticket-holder scoops the jackpot, they will become the second biggest-ever National Lottery winner so we’re urging players to get their...
LOTTERY
BBC

Factory fire tackled at Overross Industrial Estate in Ross-on-Wye

More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a large blaze at an industrial laundry in Herefordshire. Ten fire engines and two aerial ladders were among appliances sent to Overross Industrial Estate, Ross-on-Wye, after the call-out at about 01:50 BST. Incident commander Gareth Clarke said no-one was injured in the fire,...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Bamburgh named best seaside resort second year in a row

A village on the Northumberland coast has been named Britain's best seaside resort for the second year in a row. Bamburgh came out on top out of 87 destinations in a survey of more than 4,300 people by consumer group Which?. Holidaymakers rated the seaside location five stars and scored...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

634K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy