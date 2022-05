EXTON, PA — First Resource Bank (OTCQX: FRSB) recenlty announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. Glenn B. Marshall, CEO, stated, “The first quarter of 2022 was the most profitable quarter in the Bank’s history with strong core earnings resulting from the robust growth that the Bank achieved over the last year. Loans grew 26% in 2021, and another 5% in the first quarter of 2022 (both rates excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan activity), and that growth is driving the strong results we accomplished for the start of this year.”

