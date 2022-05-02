ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

Have fun with art at River Regional Art Association summer camps

By Community news report
 2 days ago

Registration is underway for River Region Art Association's Summer Art Program classes for 2022. Classes are Monday through Friday, with ages 6–10 year-olds at 9 a.m. to noon; and ages 11–15+ year-olds at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Classes start the week of June 6 and are...

