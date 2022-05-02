ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

At least 1 dead and 5 injured after gunfire breaks out at a festival in Jackson, Mississippi

Cover picture for the article(CNN) -- Authorities canceled the final day of the Mississippi Mudbug Festival after gunfire erupted at the festival in Jackson Saturday night. One person died and five others were hurt in the shooting. The person who died may have been shot by an officer after "there was an exchange of gunfire...

