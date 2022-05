MCRAE-HELENA, Ga. — Two 18-year-olds are hospitalized after being ejected from a car in Telfair County. According to Georgia State Patrol, it happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday. They say the driver of a maroon Chevrolet was going south on State Route 149 when they entered a curve. They drove off the road and overcorrected, causing the car to cross all lanes and overturn into a ditch.

TELFAIR COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO