The Berlin Philharmonic serenades Ukraine

The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra chief conductor has been talking about the efforts he made to airlift some of his relatives to safety. He explains: “At one stage all the mobile connections were cut and so for about ten days I had absolutely no answer from my family and we had been talking regularly before.
The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
As the war in Ukraine rages on, Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, is in trouble. The former gymnast is alleged to have committed a crime and will soon answer to President Joe Biden. AlinaKabaeva emerges from hiding. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine. Putin...
EMMANUEL Macron has accused election rival Marine Le Pen of hatching a secret plan to drag France out of the EU. The French President has cast this month's showdown as a Brexit-style referendum on his country's membership. His remarks come with polls showing a run-off contest between the pair is...
A superyacht worker claims the vessel’s captain once had to deploy sonic weapons against Kalashnikov-wielding pirates on inflatable boats in the Arabian Sea. The episode was one of many surreal scenes an anonymous worker detailed in a piece published Sunday in The Times of London. The captain, according to...
"You can't imagine how horrible the conditions were." Oleksandr and Olena are two of the lucky few who recently managed to escape from Mariupol, which is now almost under full Russian control after weeks of bombardment. The city is effectively sealed off from the world, and information about what is...
In an interview with Russian TV, Sergei Lavrov said that Russia is essentially at war with NATO. This rhetoric has some worried that Russia may use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Lt. Col. Dakota Wood weighed in on the likelihood of this happening.
