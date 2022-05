After a four-game losing streak to end the regular season, the Washington Capitals earned the daunting task of facing off against the Florida Panthers in the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs. At the moment, uncertainty is merited for two reasons: No team wants to enter the postseason on a losing streak, and in Washington’s case, avoiding this specific matchup was achievable if they had won two of their last four.

