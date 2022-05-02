ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos of a Youth Revolution That Succeeded

A version of this article originally appeared on VICE Belgium. Back in October 2019, Belgian photojournalist Aurian Merlin Cerise was visiting a friend in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when neighbouring Chile began sliding toward widespread social unrest. Within days, what began as a student-led protest against the rising costs of public transport...

