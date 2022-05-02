ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal earn vital win as Hammers look to Germany

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikel Arteta praised his side for being able to win "ugly" after this victory and three points was all that mattered in the race for a Champions League spot. Arsenal knew only a victory would lift them back into the top four after Tottenham beat Leicester...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Manchester United vs Brentford LIVE: Premier League result and final score after Ronaldo goal seals win

Follow live reaction as Manchester United wrapped up their home campaign with a comfortable victory and improved performance against Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford.Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring inside 10 minutes as he finished Anthony Elanga’s cross from the right, before Cristiano Ronaldo saw a second ruled out after Juan Mata was caught offside.Ronaldo would not be denied a second time, however, as he won and then converted a second-half penalty to double United’s lead shortly after the hour with his 18th Premier League goal of the season.Raphael Varane added a third late on as United cruised to victory and there were goodbyes for Mata and Nemanja Matic on what was their final appearances at Old Trafford.The result moves United four points clear of West Ham in the fight for seventh place, although the Hammers have three games left to play compared to United’s two.Follow all the action and updates as Manchester United face Brentford: Read More Cristiano Ronaldo leads improved Manchester United to closing home win over Brentford
BBC

Natasha Harding: Wales player to leave Women's Super League club Reading

Reading captain Natasha Harding will leave the Women's Super League club at the end of the season. The 33-year-old, who has been an ever-present for Reading this season, will exit after five years with the club. Harding, who last month became the eighth player to represent Wales 100 times, has...
Yardbarker

Atletico Madrid rival Tottenham for transfer of pacey wide-man

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Barcelona misfit Adama Traore this summer. The Spain international is currently on loan at Barca from Wolves, and it is not yet clear what lies ahead for him next season. Traore hasn’t been entirely convincing in his time at...
BBC

Scott Parker: Bournemouth boss to savour promotion to Premier League

Boss Scott Parker says he will savour the feeling of Bournemouth's promotion to the Premier League, achieved with a game to spare after their victory against Nottingham Forest. Forest's hopes of challenging the Cherries for second place were ended with Kieffer Moore's late winner. It means Bournemouth and Parker avoid...
BBC

Guardiola on team news, match expectations and Real

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has just been speaking before the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Kyle Walker trained with the squad today and decision on whether he can play or not will be made on matchday. John Stones is not available. On Real Madrid:...
The Associated Press

Leverkusen eyeing Champions League after win; Leipzig loses

BERLIN (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen consolidated third place and Leipzig dropped out of the Bundesliga top four after contrasting fortunes for both in their quest for Champions League qualification on Monday. Leipzig slipped to its second consecutive defeat when 10-man Borussia Mönchengladbach won their game 3-1 to move to...
SB Nation

Analysis and reaction to Newcastle's “blockbuster offer” for Juventus Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala has been around forever now. In fact, it is quite impressive he’s still only 28 years old after all of the things we have been hearing from him for years now. That, though, is not the most important date to know about Dybala these days. That’d be his current contract’s expiration date: June 30, 2022. Dybala is, yes, about to become a free agent in a development that is getting more and more common in European football.
The Associated Press

Ukraine’s Shakhtar set for valuable Champions League upgrade

GENEVA (AP) — Shakhtar Donetsk is heading directly to the next Champions League group stage after Villarreal was eliminated in the semifinals on Tuesday. Amid so much turmoil in Ukrainian soccer, the upgrade should guarantee tens of millions of euros (dollars) in Champions League prize money next season for Shakhtar, which has been touring Europe playing charity games in exile from Russia’s invasion.
BBC

Real Madrid v Man City: Confirmed team news

Kyle Walker returns from injury to start for Manchester City at right-back. City make four changes from the 4-0 win over Leeds at the weekend, with Walker, Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez replacing Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Jack Grealish. Joao Cancelo, who was suspended...
Daily Mail

'Ugly' Arsenal have new weapons in their armoury, set-pieces could help City trump Liverpool and no-one's laughing at Jordan Pickford now: 10 THINGS WE LEARNED from the Premier League weekend

There were plenty of twists and turns as the fight to avoid relegation, the battle for the Premier League title and the race for Champions League football continued this weekend. At the bottom of the table, Everton and Burnley picked up crucial wins in their bid to retain their Premier...
BBC

Manchester United v Brentford: confirmed team news

Just the one change for Manchester United from the side that drew 1-1 with Chelsea on Thursday as Juan Mata comes in for Marcus Rashford, who drops to the bench. Edinson Cavani is among the substitutes and could feature for the first time since 15 March after recovering from a calf injury.
The Independent

West Ham boss David Moyes hoping it’s his turn for glory ahead of Europa League semi-final

David Moyes is hoping it is finally his turn to win a trophy at the climax of West Ham’s march through Europe – and that his father will be there to see it.The Hammers go into the away leg of their Europa League semi-final at Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 down but with high hopes of overturning that deficit and reaching the final in Seville in a fortnight.Moyes’ father David snr, 86, has been there at every step of the remarkable journey which saw West Ham top a difficult group before knocking out Sevilla and Lyon.A managerial career that began with Preston...
