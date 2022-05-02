ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Spurs find their groove as old failings cost Leicester

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith games against title-chasing Liverpool and top-four rivals Arsenal coming up, it felt like Tottenham could not afford to drop points against a Leicester side whose priorities lie elsewhere. Tottenham had not managed a shot on target in a home defeat by Brighton...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Fourth place in the Premier League is like a trophy for Arsenal and Tottenham - Jonathan Woodgate analysis

Arsenal are in the driving seat for a fourth-place finish at the moment but, with four games to go, we all know what will decide whether they make it - or Tottenham do. Both teams have another game to play before they meet at Spurs' stadium on 12 May but you just can't ignore how much next week's north London derby matters when you talk about the race for the top four.
Dejan Kulusevski
Antonio Conte
Harry Kane
Brendan Rodgers
