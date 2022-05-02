ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Bautista, CA

2 More Quakes Rumble Sunday Near Mission San Juan Bautista

 2 days ago

Two more earthquakes occurred Sunday afternoon within a mile of where another small quake shook early that same morning about 3 miles west of Mission San Juan Bautista, according to the U.S. Geological...

San Juan Bautista, CA
