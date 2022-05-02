ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian College baseball making late push in MIAA standings

By Kristopher Lodes, The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

ADRIAN — For 12-straight seasons, Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association baseball has been dominated by Adrian College.

The Bulldogs have won each of the last 12 titles, sharing the title once in 2013.

Next weekend, Adrian will hope to share the title again. If not, the streak will come to an end.

"We can't drop anymore games," said head coach Craig Rainey. "Our guys know that their backs are against the wall. We've got to play our best baseball for three more games next weekend now."

The race for the MIAA regular season title is down to three teams going into the final week of the regular season.

Hope is in the driver's seat and eliminate Adrian from the race before the Bulldogs hit the field this weekend as the Flying Dutchmen play at 4 p.m. Friday at home against Trine. Hope will then play a doubleheader starting at 2 p.m. Saturday in Angola, Indiana.

Adrian will rely heavily on the Thunder if it's going to share the title as it needs Trine to not only knockoff the Flying Dutchmen, but sweep.

Kalamazoo enters the week in second place, but will get the MIAA started early with makeup games.

The Hornets play at 2 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Alma in a doubleheader to makeup the doubleheader scheduled for April 23.

Kalamazoo could be anywhere from sitting a game behind Hope to eliminated from the race altogether before it heads to Nicolay Field Saturday.

The Bulldogs and Hornets will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday for a doubleheader before concluding the regular season at 1 p.m. Sunday in Kalamazoo.

"We've had a lot of new faces and a lot of growing pains," Rainey said. "Hopefully now that we're getting to the end of the season we'll kind of peak at the right time."

Being in the mix didn't seem likely only a few weeks ago after Adrian lost to Trine, 22-14, and then got swept by Hope in Holland in three close games.

Since the four-game losing streak, however, the Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games with a sweep of Olivet and winning 2-of-3 against Alma with a doubleheader sweep on Saturday.

A big key to the late-season rally has been the underclassmen stepping up as they find their roles while the upperclassmen had to learn how to lead.

"There are a lot of freshmen in there," Rainey said. "Even the older guys, don't have a lot of playing time. It's really promising. We've had some new faces and key injuries."

Senior shortstop Tommy Miller has missed most of the season to an injury and freshman David Kedrow, who had become the starting second baseman, broke his hand and is done for the season.

"It's been tough," Rainey said. "But we'll continue to grind it out and see what we can do."

The pitching hasn't been to the standard it typically is for the Bulldogs either, but late here in the season, some leaders are emerging on the hill.

Freshman Griffin Firestone tossed 4 1/3 shutout innings against Alma, junior Joe Toth has gone 12 1/3 innings in his last two starts combined with four runs, on eight hits and seven walks while striking out nine. Sophomore Luc St. Antoine got the Bulldogs out of a jam against the Scots on Saturday.

Senior Jacob Hanoian has been great closing out games with six saves on the season.

"We're pitching a little better right now and playing better defense," Rainey said. "We've been getting some big hits when we've needed them."

Hitting wise hasn't been a big issue for the Bulldogs as the majority of the lineup is hitting above .300.

Now Adrian needs to put it all together in order to have a shot at the MIAA title and, if no MIAA tittle, for the MIAA tournament to try and get back into the NCAA tournament.

"Hopefully we'll keep it rolling and try to get the guys going in the right direction," Rainey said. "(Saturday) was a big help getting two with their backs against the wall is a big confidence builder."

