Blissfield Elementary School teacher honored with 2022 Art Education Leadership Award

By David Panian, The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

BLISSFIELD — Blissfield Elementary School art instructor Derica Sisung has received an art education leadership award from a provider of online student art portfolios and galleries.

Artsonia’s 2022 Art Education Leadership Award honors pioneers in the art education community who inspire their peers and engage students, a news release said.

Sisung’s peers and Artsonia selected her among thousands of instructors as one of 15 national winners of this award.

“Honestly, I’m blown away,” Sisung said in a news release. “I’m not sure how I’ve earned this honor, but it encourages me. These last few years have been very heavy and to hear any positive feedback gives me hope.”

Sisung is in her eighth year as an art instructor. Prior to teaching elementary art, she ran a private art studio for children. Sisung is compelled to teach art to give students an emotional outlet.

“As a child, I connected with art more than anything else,” Sisung said. “It was more than a means of communication; it was where I found peace from any intense emotion. I tell my students creating makes me feel like I am floating.”

Sisung is one of thousands of art teachers from over 100 countries around the world who use Artsonia to showcase their student art, crowdsource lesson plans and help fundraise for their classrooms. Artsonia, the world’s largest online student art museum with more than 90 million pieces of art, allows family and friends of student artists to create and purchase keepsakes from the student art and then gives back 20% of all revenue to the local art classroom.

“Artsonia is an integral piece of my instruction,” Sisung said. “Beginning in first grade, students use Artsonia to document, title and reflect on their artistic process. I find that students who struggle to write enjoy the process when reflecting on their recent art experiences.”

Artsonia’s 2022 Art Education Leadership Award serves as a way to honor the instructors who teach their students to create and value art, produce innovative lessons, and continually motivate their peers on Artsonia, the release said.

“Artsonia strives to provide art educators a platform to inspire one another,” Jim Meyers, CEO and co-founder of the company, said in the release. “We could not thrive without the commitment and ingenuity of teachers like Derica who use their online gallery and lesson plans to motivate others. This Art Education Leadership Award is a way for us to recognize the hard-working, passionate people who help our children cherish art and cultivate their creative side.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Blissfield Elementary School teacher honored with 2022 Art Education Leadership Award

