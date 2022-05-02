ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

ProMedica makes Becker Healthcare's list of '150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare' in 2022

By From Staff Reports
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rpNQS_0fQEMzr300

TOLEDO — Becker's Healthcare has recognized ProMedica on its "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare | 2022” list. The list highlights hospitals, health systems and health care companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth.

“We are honored to be recognized on Becker’s 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare list,” Randy Oostra, president and CEO of ProMedica, said in a news release. “As an anchor institution in the communities we serve, ProMedica prides itself on being a top employer. This recognition validates our commitment to providing a supportive, inclusive and rewarding workplace.”

ProMedica was included in the list for offering its employees a wide array of benefits, including tuition reimbursement, along with a comprehensive wellness program through which employees receive access to discounted fitness center memberships, weight loss program reimbursement, chronic condition management programs and stress management resources.

ProMedica was recognized for various employee engagement, professional development, and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. Additionally, the organization was recognized for incorporating digital tools that help employees address social determinants of health and personal determinants of health challenges, such as the need to enhance resilience and a sense of purpose.

Becker's Healthcare has published a version of this list since 2011. The publication accepted nominations for this list and conducted independent research to select the organizations that appear on the list.

