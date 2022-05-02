ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Adrian Morning Rotary recognizes individuals for community service efforts

By From Staff Reports
 2 days ago

ADRIAN — Adrian Morning Rotary recognized Lenawee County residents, including students, for their good deeds without thought of personal gain at the club's Service Above Self Award event on April 27.

The 2022 Service Above Self Award recipients were Ashley Beevers, Dave Briggs, Bill Kenyon, Don Lofton, Mark Schersten, Kevin Barrett and Melvin Hoffman.

Local youth who give back to the community and volunteer to help others were presented with Service Above Self Spotlight on Youth (SASSY) awards. Students in seventh through 12th grade at a Lenawee County school are eligible for the annual award. Those chosen receive $100 for the charitable organization of their choice.

The 2022 SASSY Award recipients were Gwendolyn Frolich, a senior at Adrian High School; Sarah Finch, a senior at the Jackson College/Lenawee Intermediate School District Academy; and Chetna Sidhu, a senior at Adrian High School.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Adrian Morning Rotary recognizes individuals for community service efforts

