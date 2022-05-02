ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd praises Ariana Grande’s production skills

By Ali Shutler
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Weeknd has taken to Twitter to praise Ariana Grande’s production skills following a viral tweet about female producers. On Sunday night (May 1) producer Kenny Beats took to social media to praise Doja Cat, King Princess, Rosalía and Grande, saying “we need to talk more about women producers...

