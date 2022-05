It almost seems like the city of Hamilton couldn't wait for May to arrive this year. Restrictions are disappearing and the month is starting off at a high activity level. An evening shopping event is returning after a long absence. "First Friday" will be brought back on May 6 by the Hamilton Downtown Association and will be a monthly promotion during the summer, where participating businesses stay open an extra couple of hours (from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.) with special First Friday sales, and some non-profit organizations will set up sidewalk displays to promote awareness of their programs. Many of the businesses have refreshments for the shoppers.

HAMILTON, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO