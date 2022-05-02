Baseball loses first Pac-12 series since March

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP. The Cyclones collected five timely hits, including a pair of doubles, they played very good defense and they were aided with eight walks. This gave the Cyclones starting pitcher a sophomore righty, Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer High School great support. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, three runs, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. A freshman righty Carson Geislinger from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw the final inning to earn the save. He retired the three batters that he faced, including one strikeout. This now gives the Cyclones a 17-8 overall record and 10-4 in the conference. They gave the Raiders their third conference loss of the season.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO