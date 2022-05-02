ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanford, CA

Baseball loses first Pac-12 series since March

Stanford Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 6 Stanford baseball (25-14, 12-9 Pac-12) lost its series against the Washington Huskies (17-23, 8-16 Pac-12) over the weekend, ending the Cardinal’s Pac-12 series winning streak. The team had previously won four straight conference series. The first game in the series on Friday was uneventful until the...

stanforddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Franklin News Post

Softball season ends after three-game tournament run

SALEM - University of Lynchburg scored the game's initial five runs Saturday and ended Ferrum College's season, 6-1, in an elimination game of the 2022 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball tournament at the James I. Moyer Sports Complex. Lynchburg (25-18), the tournament's No. 1 seed, tallied two runs in...
LYNCHBURG, VA
1390 Granite City Sports

SCTCC Baseball Update – May 3rd, 2022

ST. CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONES BASEBALL RECAP. The Cyclones collected five timely hits, including a pair of doubles, they played very good defense and they were aided with eight walks. This gave the Cyclones starting pitcher a sophomore righty, Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer High School great support. He threw six innings to earn the win, he gave up eight hits, three runs, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. A freshman righty Carson Geislinger from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw the final inning to earn the save. He retired the three batters that he faced, including one strikeout. This now gives the Cyclones a 17-8 overall record and 10-4 in the conference. They gave the Raiders their third conference loss of the season.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
jambroadcasting.com

Baseball Goes 1-2 Against TLU

GAME 1 – Schreiner 0 – Texas Lutheran 3. In the first game of their series, the Mountaineers fell to the Bulldogs 0-3. Despite the loss, it was still a strong hitting performance for senior infielder Jet Muniz who went 2-3 on the day. GAME 2 – Schreiner...
KERRVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stanford, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
City
Stanford, CA
State
Washington State
Stanford, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
City
Washington, CA
KEYT

Cal Poly falls at Fresno State in midweek baseball game

FRESNO, Calif. - Fresno State scored the game's first four runs and held off Cal Poly's last-inning comeback attempt for a 5-3 victory in a non-conference midweek baseball contest Tuesday night on Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium. Trailing 5-2 in the ninth, Cal Poly loaded the bases on...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy