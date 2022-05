Rubber, directed by Quentin Dupieux, is a strange and absurd spin on what could possibly be categorized as "horror." The absolutely ridiculous premise of a tire randomly coming to life to engage in a telepathic fueled murder spree is wacky in itself, not to mention the addition of the on-screen audience creating a "movie within a movie" sequence. In many respects, Rubber shares similar characteristics with snarky horror flicks such as The Cabin in the Woods or Sharknado. In short, there really wasn’t a need for these films or necessarily a want for them. Still, why not write a story about insane, power-hungry monsters controlling producers with unquenchable blood-thirst? Why not create a picture about an impossible weather event full of ravenous snarks? Rubber takes this premise a step further by quite literally basing the entirety of its existence on “no reason”. What makes this film memorable -whether in a good or bad way is up to you - is this very ridiculousness.

