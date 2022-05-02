ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

May is blooming with your favorite celebrities’ birthdays

By Nika Shakhnazarova, Erin Keller, Taylor Knight
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EsD5T_0fQEKYHy00

Previous 1 of 30 Next

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e0MkV_0fQEKYHy00
"Fifty Shades of Grey" star Jamie Dornan will be celebrating the big 4-0 on May 1.
FilmMagic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvzbI_0fQEKYHy00
Country singer Tim McGraw will be turning 55 on May 1.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nWEUd_0fQEKYHy00
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will be celebrating half a century on this planet on May 2.
WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U0SIY_0fQEKYHy00
Decorated British soccer star David Beckham will be turning 47 on May 2.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yYQDl_0fQEKYHy00
Sporting golf legend Rory Mcllroy is set to turn 33 on May 4.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fd9Td_0fQEKYHy00
British superstar Adele is set to ring in her 34th birthday on May 5.
Redferns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=184tMg_0fQEKYHy00
DC Universe favorite Henry Cavill will be celebrating his 39th birthday on May 5.
Carlos Dafonte/NurPhoto/Shutters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00LMlF_0fQEKYHy00
Two-time Academy Award winner George Clooney will be turning 61 on May 6.
WireImage/Samir Hussein
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZvTuf_0fQEKYHy00
Britain's national sweetheart David Attenborough will be turning 96 on May 8.
Getty Images/Rob Pinney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HM9zV_0fQEKYHy00
Iconic musician Billy Joel will be turning 73 on May 9.
Getty Images/Rick Kern
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37luky_0fQEKYHy00
Social media influencer Blac Chyna will be turning 34 on May 11.
Getty Images/Michael Tran
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hz8ma_0fQEKYHy00
NFL star Cam Newtown will be turning 33 on May 11.
Star Tribune via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JPaHN_0fQEKYHy00
Tony Hawk will be skating right into his 54 on May 12.
WireImage/JC Olivera
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rq3K3_0fQEKYHy00
Academy Award winner Rami Malek will be turning 41 on May 12.
WireImage/Mike Coppola
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IFEdX_0fQEKYHy00
Legendary singer and songwriter Stevie Wonder will be celebrating his 72nd birthday on May 13.
FilmMagic/Gregg DeGuire
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RTMZp_0fQEKYHy00
"Batman" star and "twilight" heartthrob Robert Pattinson will be turning 36 on May 13.
WireImage/Cindy Ord/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nyll8_0fQEKYHy00
Former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski will be turning 33 on May 14.
FilmMagic/Jeff Kravitz
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLsRF_0fQEKYHy00
Two-time Academy Award winner Cate Blanchett will be turning 53 on May 14.
Getty Images/ Jamie McCarthy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y0drx_0fQEKYHy00
Meta and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to turn 38 on May 14.
AFP via Getty Images/ Kenzo Tribouillard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NchPg_0fQEKYHy00
"Jennifer's Body" star Megan Fox will be turning 36 on May 16.
Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZdXd9_0fQEKYHy00
Iconic singer Janet Jackson is set to ring in her 56th birthday on May 16.
FilmMagic/ Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22GycQ_0fQEKYHy00
"James Bond" legend Pierce Brosnan will be turning 69 on May 16.
Mike Marsland/WireImage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Azszs_0fQEKYHy00
Dancer and YouTube star JoJo Siwa will be celebrating her final year as a teen on May 19.
Getty Images/Amy Sussman
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zETaI_0fQEKYHy00
The so-called "Goddess of Pop" Cher will be turning 76 on May 20.
Getty Images/Frazer Harrison
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACKCu_0fQEKYHy00
World number 1 tennis star Novak Djokovic will turn 35 on May 22.
Getty Images/Nikola Krstic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JfKlN_0fQEKYHy00
YouTube sensation Emma Chamberlain will be turning 21 on May 22.
Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z6Vz2_0fQEKYHy00
WWE star Roman Reigns will be turning 37 on May 25.
Getty Images/Rich Fury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUCCe_0fQEKYHy00
Four-time Grammy Award-winning rocker Lenny Kravitz will be turning 58 on May 26.
FilmMagic/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W2T0k_0fQEKYHy00
Fleetwood Mac's leading lady Stevie Nicks will be 74 on May 26.
Getty Images For The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBUxl_0fQEKYHy00
Four-time Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood is gearing up to celebrate his 92nd birthday on May 31.
FilmMagic/Jon Kopaloff

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dornan
Person
Cher
Person
Jojo Siwa
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Clint Eastwood
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Robert Pattinson
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Emma Chamberlain
Person
Adele
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Henry Cavill
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
David Beckham
Person
Rory Mcllroy
Person
Stevie Nicks
Us Weekly

The Robertson Family of ‘Duck Dynasty’: Where Are They Now?

The Robertson family may have become household names thanks to A&E, but they've stayed on fans’ minds ever since thanks to their hilarious antics. Duck Dynasty gave viewers an inside look at the lives of the Louisiana natives and their business, Duck Commander. The hit reality show premiered in March 2012 and ended in March 2017 […]
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

13-year-old girl became a multimillionaire in 1 year by selling NFT art

Nyla Hayes has found the secret to success, and it's selling her artwork as NFTs. At 13 years old, a young artist has become a multimillionaire when she started putting her art up for sale as NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. “Non-fungible” means that an item is one of a kind, such as an original song, video or drawing, and each of Hayes' portraits is unique in its own way.
DESIGN
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthdays#Patriots#Filmmagic#Wireimage#British#Nurphoto#Academy Award#Kern Social#Blac Chyna#Star Tribune#Getty Images Tony Hawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Fortune

5 new books to read in May

A new biography about one of the most legendary (and polarizing) figures in modern media; an easy (and even fun) guide to the ins and outs of what to do with your money; and a new and deeply reported examination of George Floyd’s America. Here is a selection of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy