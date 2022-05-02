ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford City Council motion to discuss crime-fighting drones doesn’t fly

By Frank Mulligan, Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times
 2 days ago

NEW BEDFORD – A City Council debate on using drones to crack down on unregistered ATVs, motorcycles and scooters “terrorizing city streets and motorists” turned acrimonious and a motion to refer it to committee for discussion failed 6-4 Thursday.

A broader motion, though, to discuss measures to address the problem without specifically mentioning drones passed unanimously.

It was City Councilor Brian Gomes’ recommendation to bring technology to bear in the form of police drones to the ongoing problem of unregistered ATVs, motorcycles and scooters “terrorizing city streets and motorists.”

Gomes stated this can no longer be the norm, adding “it’s time for us to put eyes on this in the sky by implementing police drones in the city of New Bedford.”

His motion was to refer the matter to the committees on public safety and neighborhoods, as well as ordinances, to discuss the possibility of an ordinance to use the drones to track unregistered ATVs. They could also be used to provide rapid response on emergency situation police calls, search and rescue missions, as well as for surveillance, recovery, traffic, beach patrol, and festival safety — “assisting the city’s police in fighting crime in the 21st century of policing.”

He said during Thursday’s meeting that the idea might spur negative feedback from the American Civil Liberties Union, but his idea was to use drones as a law enforcement tool, not to invade people’s privacy.

He added, “What’s the difference between drones and a police helicopter?”

Take a look: MA's highest court issued a 4-3 ruling in a case involving New Bedford police.

He said the reckless behavior of the ATV and scofflaw drivers was jeopardizing public and police safety. Police are unable to give chase because of the danger to the public posed by high-speed chases.

He said the drones could be purchased for $15,000 to $20,000. “It’s just another tool for keeping people safe,” he said. He added they were used in Boston, Franklin and New York City.

Concern about drones 'overpolicing'

Councilor Shane Burgo said he was nervous about the idea, however. He said he shared concerns about the ATV issue, and agreed it should be addressed. But, he said, drones’ use could expand into “overpolicing neighborhoods.”

He said he couldn’t vote for that motion, but did support the broader discussion of the issue that didn’t specifically stipulate drones.

Councilor Derek Baptiste also agreed the ATV problem needed solving, but was uncomfortable with drones’ use in the city. “Community support will go a lot further than drones,” he said, adding “people’s privacy is very valuable.”

Under scrutiny: NBPD undergoing 6-month assessment

Councilor Brad Markey supported Gomes’ motion, though, saying “we need something else in our belt.”

Councilor Naomi Carney also said she supported it, adding that if a reckless ATV was on her street she would want a drone available to give chase.

Councilor Maria Giesta said she made the broader motion because she recognized the issue’s seriousness and Gomes’ intent but couldn’t support using drones at this time.

Committee on Ordinances to take up ATV issue

That motion was to bring the ongoing ATV-dirt bike problem with “speeding around the city erratically with no respect for the law and the residents” to the Committee on Ordinances to devise an ordinance to address the issue.

Property Transfers: 'Fairview,' in Fairhaven Center, sells for $900,000

Gomes said he would support her motion after his motion failed but said the rebuff was an attack on him, and was not about the drones or protecting people’s rights.

He noted that his motion was only to refer the issue to the committees for further discussion, which is rarely voted down.

Councilor Linda Morad agreed, asking why it was OK to refer the motion for broader discussion to committee but not the one that suggested drones. “I’m not sure I understand that.”

Baptiste denied his vote was personal, saying he was in favor of the second motion for further discussion to come up with a solution that could include drones.

Burgo also said he would consider drones if they came up as a potential solution. He said, “I’m here for my constituents,” not to “grandstand.”

Gomes said, “I don’t grandstand. I do my job.”

Home equity theft?: How this New Bedford retiree lost her house over $10,000 in tax debt

Councilor Ryan Pereira said he supported the second motion because it was open to all possible solutions, including drones.

Police Chief Paul Oliveira will be invited to the ordinances committee to discuss the issue. He said the danger to the public posed by the reckless drivers was a problem not only in the city but the state and country, which worsens in the summer. He also noted that police can’t give chase for fear of innocent bystanders getting hurt. “Public safety is first and foremost,” he said.

Oliveira added that he was willing to consider using drones. “It’s definitely worth a look,” he said. “There’s no doubt that drones are a potential enforcement tool,” providing a “bird’s eye” view without the hazards of a high-risk pursuit.

