West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, May 2nd 2022

Local gas prices are inching back up. The AAA reports that a gallon of unleaded gas in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region costs $4.23, up two cents from last week's cost.

The MPR Family of Restaurants is hiring for all positions, from entry level to management. The group includes six restaurants and two golf and banquet facilities. To apply go to BanchettibyRizzos.com

Newsweek has cited Community Bank as one of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022. Community Bank ranked sixth among the most trusted companies in the banking industry category.

Anthony Lelito has been named vice president of business development for Kaleida Health.

Jaclyn Rossi has been appointed vice president of institutional advancement at Niagara University.