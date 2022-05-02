ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Monday, May 2nd 2022

By Randy Bushover
 2 days ago

Local gas prices are inching back up. The AAA reports that a gallon of unleaded gas in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls region costs $4.23, up two cents from last week's cost.

The MPR Family of Restaurants is hiring for all positions, from entry level to management.  The group includes six restaurants and two golf and banquet facilities.  To apply go to BanchettibyRizzos.com

Newsweek has cited Community Bank as one of America’s Most Trusted Companies 2022.  Community Bank ranked sixth among the most trusted companies in the banking industry category.

Anthony Lelito has been named vice president of business development for Kaleida Health.

Jaclyn Rossi has been appointed vice president of institutional advancement at Niagara University.

WBEN 930AM

Slow Roll Buffalo ready to roll

Slow Roll Buffalo has an open invitation for the next 27 Mondays. Grab your bike, and come along for a ten mile ride, and learn a thing or two about Buffalo neighborhoods. We spoke with new president Janelle Brooks.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Erie County COVID-19 Rate Still High, These 7 Zip Codes Have Most Cases

As we move into May and quickly approach summer, Erie County is headed back down the same path we took a few months ago. Our COVID-19 positivity rate is still considered high. We have an almost 25 percent positivity rate as of May 2, 2022. The CDC updated Erie County’s COVID-19 community level to “high,” and it remains at that level. According to the Erie County Department of Health,
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Buffalo, NY
