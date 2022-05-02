ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark justice minister resigns to prompt Cabinet reshuffle

Denmark Politics Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, second from right, presents Mattias Tesfaye as new Minister of Justice, right, Kaare Dybvad Bek as new Minister of Foreign Affairs and Integration, left, and member of Parliament Christian Rabjerg Madsen as new Minister of Interior and Housing, second from left, at at Amalienborg Castle in Copenhagen, Monday, May 2, 2022. Denmark announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday after Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup resigned to become the new head of the Danish Brewers' Association.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Denmark announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday after Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup resigned to become the new head of the Danish Brewers' Association.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, of the Social Democrats, chose Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye as the new justice minister to replace Haekkerup.

Housing Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek became the new integration minister and was replaced by Christian Rabjerg Madsen, a member of parliament.

It was the second government shuffle since Frederiksen became prime minister as head of a minority Social Democratic government on June 27, 2019.

Haekkerup will take up his new job as head of the industry association for Denmark's beer business as of June 1, and he will resign from parliament.

