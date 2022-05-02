The future of the Great Northern Grain Elevator

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The Fourth Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court reversed the decision of the State Supreme Court and ruled in favor of those campaigning to save the Great Northern Elevator. This will result in the case going back to the State Supreme Court for another review.

"The Appellate Court has ordered it (the case) back to State Supreme Court to allow the campaign to put forth our experts in evidence to say that the elevator was never in danger of collapse and therefore the Commissioner acted irrationally and the building should be preserved and maintained," said Tim Tielman, Director of the Campaign for Greater Buffalo. "Our goal was to have the emergency demolition order reversed and when that didn't work out in the State Supreme Court for reasons that the Appellate Court agreed with, we didn't get to present any evidence or experts."

AUDIO: Click below to hear Tim Tielman discuss the decision and plans for the site with WBEN's Tom Bauerle

"We have our own vision on what the site can become. The task before all the parties is not the cost, it's whether it can be done and the methods that can be brought to bear to simply fix the building," said Tim Tielman, in regards to what he expects from the assessment of their inspectors and experts. "They will submit evidence and testimony that the building will continue to stand and here's how you patch a wall like that."

Tielman is confident that with proper maintenance the 125-year-old grain elevator could stand indefinitely.

There are some people who are interested in buying the grain elevator and aid in repairs including real estate developer Doug Jemal, "He (Jemal) has been very vocal in his support and interest in taking on the property. Rocco Termini has as well and there have been others who have approached us with interest," Tielman told WBEN on Friday, "Somebody can take this on. It takes two to tango. ADM (Archers Daniels Midland) thus far has absolutely refused to sell it. The building has to be saved."



