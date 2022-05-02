ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Today's Ghastly Groaner

Coeur d'Alene Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA weed is a plant that has mastered every...

cdapress.com

Comments / 0

Related
BobVila

The Best Online Fabric Stores of 2022

When you can’t get to a fabric store to make in-person purchases—or your local fabric store doesn’t have what you’re looking for—buying fabric online is an excellent alternative. With so many different fabrics to choose from, searching for the perfect material at an online fabric store can be easier than trawling the aisles of a fabric store, looking at every option and feeling every bolt. Some online fabric stores sell sewing notions and supplies, too, so sewers and crafters can get everything they need for a project in one order. Here, we’ll cover purchasing fabric online, evaluate our top picks, and address frequently asked questions regarding buying fabric online. Consider these recommendations before searching online for “best online fabric store” or “best online upholstery fabric store.”
APPAREL
Coeur d'Alene Press

ADVERTISING: Advertorial — Crystals and their shapes

Crystals come in many shapes and sizes. Formed in nature over thousands of years, or millions for larger ones, they follow a tight repeating molecular pattern that gives them their shape. They can also be man-made in a laboratory, but the chemical formula remains the same. Each crystal will have a slightly different arrangement of molecules hence why, for example, raw amethyst differs in appearance from raw aventurine.
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Specieswatch: beware the deathwatch beetle

The deathwatch beetle (Xestobium rufovillosum) gets its name from the tapping sound it makes when trying to attract a mate. In more superstitious times people living in old houses, keeping vigil by the sick beds of relatives, believed the sound to be a harbinger of death, hence the name. That...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy