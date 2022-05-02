ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifteen Penn State Lettermen Join NFL Teams Following 2022 NFL Draft

By Onward State
Onward State
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the three-day, seven-round draft, 15 former Penn State football players have found new homes in the NFL — eight as draftees and seven as undrafted free agents. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson kicked off the weekend for the Nittany Lions. He came off the board at No. 16 overall with the...

saturdaytradition.com

2022 Heisman Trophy: Ohio State QB CJ Stroud with best odds coming out of spring football

Spring football is in the books. Teams have completed the 15-practice schedule and will begin the offseason until summer workouts and fall camp arrive in a few weeks. Coming out of spring, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is the leader in the clubhouse to win the 2022 Heisman Trophy. His odds are better than 2021 winner and Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.
Yardbarker

Browns not expected to move QB Baker Mayfield before June?

The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
On3.com

Some numbers (and an all-undrafted team) from the 2022 NFL Draft

Some recruit and conference numbers from the 2022 NFL Draft, encompassing all seven rounds, plus an All-Undrafted Team that would be quite formidable. + There were 262 draftees this year. The recruiting breakdown: 107 were three-star prospects, 82 were four-star recruits, 42 were unranked, 20 were five-star prospects and 11 were two-star recruits. That means there were a combined 102 four- and five-star prospects – or 39 percent. That’s roughly the same percentage as three-star prospects (41 percent). Some context: FBS schools generally have signed about 2,800 players each year (that number seems likely to go down a bit, considering the importance of the transfer portal in roster management the past two seasons). There generally are about 32 five-star prospects annually, meaning less than 1.5 percent of the players signed annually are five-star guys. Generally, there are about 350 or so four-star prospects annually, which means the great bulk of players who sign with colleges each season — about 85 percent — are two- or three-star recruits.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama Morning Drive: 2022 NFL draft recap

Good Monday morning ladies and gentlemen! I hope everyone had a great weekend and is ready to get another work week started. It was a busy weekend across the sports world. The 2022 NFL draft stole the headlines and once again Nick Saban and Alabama were well represented. In this...
On3.com

Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes cap off another successful NFL Draft weekend

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
saturdaytradition.com

NFL team fires director of college scouting days after NFL Draft

With the 2022 NFL Draft in the books, one team is making a noteworthy change. The New York Giants have reportedly dismissed their director of college scouting, Chris Pettit. Pettit has been the Giants’ director of college scouting since 2018 after 13 years with the team as an area scout. While the timing of Pettit’s dismissal will have people looking at the Giants’ 2022 draft, it’s likely just a change of personnel under a new general manager.
