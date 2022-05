Part 43 of our series, “Retrospect and Vista II”: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021. When Dr. Joseph Lee departed Thomas More College after the 2003–2004 academic year following only two years as president, the board of trustees looked within its ranks and named one of its own, Sister Margaret Stallmeyer, CDP, as the interim president. Sister Margaret was well known to the Thomas More community and much appreciated as a board member for her wide range of administrative experience and her extensive involvement in the Northern Kentucky community.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO