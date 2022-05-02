ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Sen. Blumenthal holds conference to discuss increase in hate crimes

By Ellie Stamp, Kent Pierce
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ib9T_0fQEHOk900

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Sen. Blumenthal is set to hold a news conference to discuss the uptick of hate crimes in the state on Monday at 11:30 a.m. in Hartford.

Reports have shown an increase in anti-semitic and racist attacks. Sen. Blumenthal will be joined by members of the Anti-Defamation League, Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford and the West Hartford Police Department to condemn the acts of hatred.

A report from the Anti-Defamation League showed that anti-Semitic incidents reached an all-time high in Connecticut last year. In West Hartford, hateful flyers with racist messages were found strewn across across West Hartford neighborhoods from the New England Nationalist Social Club, a white supremacist group.

To combat hate in all its forms, Blumenthal will announce $26 million in federal funding to combat hate crimes — including $5 million for states and municipalities from the Blumenthal led bipartisan Jabara-Heyer NO HATE Act.

The NO HATE Act will improve hate crime reporting systems, set up hate crimes hotlines to connect victims to local support services and provide training and education to law enforcement on how to identify and investigate hate crimes.

An additional $21 million will be allocated to the Department of Justice’s Community Relations Service, which provides facilitated dialogue, mediation, training, and consultation to assist communities facing discrimination-based conflict.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 6

DirkMann
3d ago

we have horrific Street crime in theft everywhere and you're worried about name calling

Reply
5
Related
WTNH

Husband suspected of killing wife in Waterbury: police

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has been charged with murder after he allegedly stabbed his wife several times at their Waterbury home. Waterbury police officers responded to an assault complaint near the intersection of Willow Street and Roseland Avenue around 10:20 a.m. Officers found Moesha Watson Panton, 24, lying in the road with visible […]
WATERBURY, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Hartford, CT
Government
City
Hartford, CT
Hartford, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
City
West Hartford, CT
State
Connecticut State
Fox News

Texas Attorney General shoots down Psaki's claim that busing migrants to D.C. is a 'publicity stunt'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" to discuss the border crisis, arguing that the Biden administration "doesn’t care" about the influx of migrants crossing the southern border and shooting down claims made by White House press secretary Jen Psaki that the Texas plan to bus migrants to Washington, D.C. is a ‘publicity stunt.'
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Anti Semitic#Social Club#Jabara Heyer No Hate Act
WTNH

Hartford police arrest 8 in large-scale drug bust

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Eight people were arrested following a seven months-long investigation into illegal drug sales in Hartford. Hartford police served a search and seizure warrant at a business called Hot Momma’s, located at 451 Franklin Ave. just before 7 p.m. Thursday. Police said the business posed as a restaurant.  “It was quite an […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTNH

Missing 11-year-old girl located: Hartford police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Police in Hartford said Tuesday night an 11-year-old girl who was missing has been located. They were searching for Jamayra Halstead from Hartford. Police said she was located safe and sound.
WTNH

Woman injured in Hamden assault

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in her twenties was injured in an assault with a knife while leaving a friend’s house in Hamden on Tuesday, according to police. The Hamden Police Department responded to Warner Street around 9:30 p.m. and located a 20-year-old with a laceration to the head. Police said she was attacked […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

Siblings sentenced in Griswold triple murder

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A brother and sister from Hartford were sentenced Tuesday for the killings of a couple and their adult son in what prosecutors called a drug deal that escalated into a home invasion. Sergio Correa was convicted by a jury in December of murder and 12 other charges in the 2017 fatal beatings […]
GRISWOLD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy