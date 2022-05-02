ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter owner, astronaut and Iron Man: What do you really know about Elon Musk?

By Bang Showbiz
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla founder - the world's richest person with an estimated net worth of...

Inc.com

Jeff Bezos Just Took a Shot at Elon Musk on Twitter. It Did Not Go Well

Jeff Bezos, the founder and former CEO of Amazon, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and soon-to-be owner of Twitter, don't strike me as best buds. The two men have competed over the past few years for the title of the world's richest man, a title Musk holds. They also sort of compete in space, with Bezos' Blue Origin competing against Musk's SpaceX.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronaut
The Independent

Mark Hamill claims he lost thousands of Twitter followers in hours after Elon Musk sale agreed

Mark Hamill has revealed he lost thousands of followers on Twitter in the space of a few hours yesterday (25 April).While the exact reason for the exodus has not been confirmed, his tweet came shortly after it was announced that Elon Musk is set to purchase the social media platform in a deal worth $44bn.Since the news broke, many users of the site (including Jameela Jamil) have announced their intention to delete their accounts, owing to Musk’s reputation as a politically controversial figure. It is believed this could be the reason for Hamill’s loss in followers.“Weird. I just lost...
CELEBRITIES
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

World's richest man Elon Musk says he 'literally' couch surfs at friends' homes and does not own a house 'right now' - adding 'almost anyone' could save $100,000 for a SpaceX ticket to Mars

Elon Musk has revealed he does not own his own home and 'literally' couch surfs at his friends' houses depending on where he needs to be. The world's richest man, 50, said he rotates through spare bedrooms, citing when he has to stay in San Francisco's Bay Area. He told...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Jeff Bezos asks if Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover gives China more ‘leverage’

Amazon chief Jeff Bezos wondered aloud on Tuesday whether the Chinese government has gained “a bit of leverage” over Twitter following Elon Musk’s acquisition.On Monday, Twitter’s board agreed to sell the company to Musk for $44bn (£34.5bn), with the tech mogul paying around $54 per share for the San Francisco-based company.Twitter said in a statement that the deal had “been unanimously approved by the Twitter board of directors”, and that it is expected to close in 2022, if approved by shareholders.“The Twitter board conducted a thoughtful and comprehensive process to assess Elon’s proposal with a deliberate focus on value,...
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

Elon Musk Reportedly Wants To Charge For Two Essential Twitter Features

By now, you’ve likely seen that Elon Musk is set to acquire social media platform Twitter for $44 billion. The Tesla founder is a polarising figure to say the least and people aren’t exactly happy about the acquisition. Musk does seem to be aware of that fact though, saying that he hopes “even his worst critics remain on Twitter,” as I’m sure many will.
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Elon Musk sends cryptic 'moving on' tweet

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk again has the world atwitter. The Tesla CEO, whose every word is being watched closely after he offered to buy Twitter, sent a short and cryptic tweet out early Sunday morning, which he answered hours later. "Moving on ...," he said. Musk later said his...
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Elon Musk: Three changes you can expect now he’s bought Twitter

Elon Musk has bought the social media platform Twitter. This has led to many questions as to the changes he will make to the platform. Here are three:. A self-described ‘free speech absolutist’, Musk has never been afraid to critique Twitter’s content policies. Free speech is the...
BUSINESS

