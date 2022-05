Naomi Osaka is out of the Madrid Open. The Japanese tennis player had to surrender sensationally in two sets against Sara Sorribes Tormo with the net score of 3-6 1-6. A match where the Japanese player appeared decidedly unrecognizable and made many mistakes with her right Osaka, on the bandage she had on her ankle, said: "I didn't feel very good about myself and this was a determining factor in the match.

TENNIS ・ 10 HOURS AGO