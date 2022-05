Draymond Green knows all about getting suspended in the playoffs after he was on the short end of arguably one of the most infamous suspensions in an NBA Finals. Green has a number of reasons to be upset over being ejected for a Flagrant 2 foul in the second quarter of the Warriors’ 117-116 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 1 of the second round on Sunday. Because what’s lingering in the background is the possibility of a suspension if he picks up more flagrant fouls during the playoffs.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO