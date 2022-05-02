Brady Council to Consider Body/Fleet Cameras, Approval to Have City Owned Property Appraised

What's in a name? A name defines things, whether it's a person, place or thing. And strong names can leave an impression upon the person hearing it for the very first time. So can weaker names. The greatest state in the Union has a lot of cool city names. Some you could name a child after, some that sound cool but not for a person's name--and some that are just downright goofy. And it's the goofy ones that stand out in your mind years later when you recall that road trip you took that one time. We went thru the list of all the towns in the Lonestar state and these are OUR top 5 silliest town names in Texas. See if you agree:

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO