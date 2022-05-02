ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady, TX

Brady Council to Consider Body/Fleet Cameras, Approval to Have City Owned Property Appraised

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Brady City Council will have another relatively short agenda for their regular meeting on Tuesday (May 2) at the Municipal Court Building at 6PM. Consideration and possible action to approve the second and final reading of Ordinance 1338 of the City of Brady, Texas, amending Ordinance 1328, a Schedule of...

San Angelo LIVE!

Here's Why the City of San Angelo Shut Down the Dog Park Tuesday

SAN ANGELO – If you thought you were going to take your dog on a trip to the park Tuesday think again. According to the City of San Angelo, on May 3, the dog park will be closed. "The dog park will be closed for additional maintenance this afternoon until tomorrow morning," stated the City of San Angelo's Facebook Page. "Thank you again for your patience and understanding." The San Angelo Dog Park is located at 3215 Millbrook and is normally open 24 hours a day. For more information call (325)657-4279.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Austonia

Massive 3,173-acre mixed-use development to be built between Austin and San Antonio

Mixed-use developments are cropping up all over Central Texas. The latest is a 3,173-acre development between Austin and San Antonio, located at the intersection of State Highways 130 and 80, southwest of Lockhart. Dallas-based real estate firm RREAF is behind the project and boasts convenient access to two major Texas markets. What the development includes: Apartments plus thousands of single-family homes for purchase and build-to-rent single-family homesRetail, restaurants, hotels, offices, healthcare services, light industrial facilities and schools Hiking and biking trails, outdoor event pavilions, athletic fields, and fitness centers Shannon Livingston, President of RREAF Communities, said without new developments like this in the pipeline, people will continue to struggle to find and afford places to live. "Being within a reasonable commute to the exploding job markets of Austin and San Antonio, as well as the vibrant cities of San Marcos and Lockhart, puts us in perfect position to deliver much needed inventory to a market area that is significantly constrained on future housing," Livingston said.
AUSTIN, TX
Comments / 0

