Former Badgers Get NFL Chance

By Tom King
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wi (WSAU) — Seven former Wisconsin Badger football players will get a chance in the NFL,...

Yardbarker

NFL Analyst Explains Why Packers Fans Should Be Excited About Quay Walker

The Green Bay Packers selected linebacker Quay Walker with their first pick (22nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft. Six picks later, they drafted his college teammate Devonte Wyatt with the 28th overall pick . As might have been predicted, many Packers fans were upset that the team did not take a wide receiver in the first round. (Of course, the Packers selected Christian Watson with the second pick in the second round). However, Chris Simms of NBC Sports reasons that Packers fans should be elated with the pick.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Report: NFL College Scouting Director Fired Tuesday

In the midst of a pair of front office moves, the Chicago Bears reportedly dismissed the team's college scouting director Tuesday. According to reports, the Bears decided to part ways with director of college scouting Mark Sadowski. Additionally, GM Ryan Poles did further reshaping of the scouting staff by saying...
CHICAGO, IL
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Packers sign undrafted Badgers WR

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added multiple wide receivers during the 2022 NFL Draft and didn’t have to look far to add some after the draft ended. The Wisconsin Badgers as well as Tom Silverstein announced that Danny Davis signed as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers. The […]
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL teams react to International Series schedule reveal

The NFL International Series has been an annual tradition since 2007 and after some pandemic-related setbacks, the NFL has five games scheduled and is back to their pre-pandemic total. Among those five games is one in Germany for the first regular season game in that country. The five home teams...
NFL
Sports
Daily Mail

Green Bay Packers will make their London debut against the New York Giants in one of three NFL clashes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and Wembley Stadium in October with the Broncos, Jaguars, Vikings and Saints also in action

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will play their first overseas regular season game against the New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 9. The week before, the New Orleans Saints will nominally host the Minnesota Vikings in north London, with the Jacksonville Jaguars competing in their ninth game in London – and eighth at Wembley – against the Denver Broncos on October 30.
NFL
FOX Sports

Pro Football 101: Rob Gronkowski ranks No. 43 on all-time list

Editor's Note: Throughout 2021 and 2022, Joe Posnanski is ranking the 101 best players in pro football history in collaboration with FOX Sports. Posnanski will publish a detailed look at all 101 players on Substack. The countdown continues today with player No. 43, Rob Gronkowski. A few years ago, my...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Announces 2022 International Games: Fans React

The NFL has officially announced the teams and dates for the international games that will take place during the 2022 season. There will be three games that take place in London, the first of which will be Oct. 2. The Minnesota Vikings will take on the New Orleans Saints, and then the New York Giants will play the Green Bay Packers on Oct. 9.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Green Bay Packers’ London Date and Opponent Released

It was announced earlier this off-season that the Green Bay Packers would be playing overseas in London. It was then announced that the Green Bay Packers would be the home team for this overseas game. Due to the Packers having nine home games this year, the standard eight will still be played at Lambeau Field.
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

NFL Quarterback Says He Was in 'Dark Place' Following Playoff Loss

An NFL quarterback who led his team to the playoffs last season revealed he was in a "dark place" after losing in the postseason. Ryan Tannehill, the quarterback of the Tennessee Titans, recently spoke to reporters and talked about the team's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Titans entered the game at the No. 1 seed in the AFC and Tannehill threw three interceptions in the loss.
NFL
BBC

NFL London: Green Bay Packers to play New York Giants in October

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers will play the New York Giants in one of three regular-season NFL games staged in London in October. The teams will meet at Tottenham Stadium on Sunday 9 October, while the Minnesota Vikings play the New Orleans Saints on 2 October at the same venue.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns not expected to move QB Baker Mayfield before June?

The Cleveland Browns now have star quarterback Deshaun Watson atop the depth chart and are still looking to trade former starter Baker Mayfield and the $18.858 million of fully guaranteed salary for 2022 attached to his contract. Thus far, the Browns have clearly found no interested parties, and ESPN's Dianna...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Texans Signed Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

It didn't take long for Kevin Hogan to find a new home. The Houston Texans signed the 29-year-old quarterback, whom the Tennessee Titans cut on Saturday after drafting Malik Willis in the third round. Hogan took seven snaps for the Titans last year but has not attempted an NFL pass...
HOUSTON, TX

