Photo of the Day: May 2, 2022

The nation’s first non-profit software bootcamp, Nashville Software School (NSS), announces the launch of a new podcast called 10 Years | 2000 Journeys: Celebrating 10 Years of Tech in Nashville. The audio series coincides with Nashville Software School’s 10th Anniversary and looks at the growth of the tech community in the last 10 years and a look ahead on what to expect in the next 10 years. Hosted by Clark Buckner, 10 Years | 2000 Journeys, the first episode features an interview with John Wark, founder and CEO, Nashville Software School. The series runs through November with monthly episodes reflecting on the growth of tech in Nashville and features tech leaders and thinkers sharing their insights for the future. The podcast also highlights NSS alumni looking back when they were students earning their certification and where they are now in their tech career.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO