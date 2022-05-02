ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Georgia street-racing sting nets nearly 90 arrests, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in an Atlanta suburb have arrested nearly 90 people in connection with a street-racing sting, officials said.

According to WSB-TV, Gwinnett County police said Sunday that they arrested 68 adults and 20 minors after officers responded to a report of illegal street racing at Peachtree Corners Circle and Spalding Drive. The drivers also are accused of surrounding a pizza delivery person’s vehicle and damaging it, police said.

Officers from Lilburn, Norcross and other agencies assisted as authorities blocked in more than two dozen cars and their occupants, the news outlet reported. Officials said they seized five guns and impounded 26 vehicles.

Officers took the adult suspects to the Gwinnett Detention Center and released the minors to their guardians, WSB reported. The charges against the suspects weren’t immediately available, the outlet reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

