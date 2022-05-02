ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

6 Live Shows to Check Out This Week – May 2, 2022

By Donna Vissman
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: May 2 – May 8, 2022. 1Rickie Lee Jones. Tuesday, May...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Live Nation is offering $25 tickets for 3,700 shows including Alicia Keys and Backstreet Boys

Music fans rejoice, your favorite artists are back live in concert, and now’s your chance to see them without breaking the bank.Last Thursday, Live Nation announced that $25 tickets will return for 2022 during its annual Concert Week sale. The bargain tickets are available exclusively between May 4 and May 10.The weeklong program celebrates an exciting year back for live music and the range of discounted tickets for small gigs, stadium tours, and theater performances marks the kick-off of the summer concert season.More than 3,700 shows across North America this year will be ticketed at just $25 – including fees...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rutherford Source

Lizzo Announces New Tour With a Stop in Nashville this Fall

GRAMMY® Award-winning artist Lizzo  just announced The Special Tour with support from special guest, Atlanta rapper Latto. Produced by Live Nation, the tour kicks off on September 23rd in Sunrise, FL with a stop at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday, October 23. The public on-sale will begin Friday, April 29th at 10 am local time on ticketmaster.com.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

New Music for You this Week – May 2, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music. “All Comes Crashing” is the first offering from Metric’s upcoming eighth studio album, Formentera, set to release on July 8th. “Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships,” says frontwoman Emily Haines. “‘All Comes Crashing’” is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe. It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog. The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you.” See Metric at Brooklyn Bowl on September 25.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Watch Sheryl Crow Join Lucius for ‘Dance Around It’ on ‘Colbert’

Click here to read the full article. Lucius tapped Sheryl Crow, along with Celisse and members of Stay Human, for a lively rendition of their song “Dance Around It” on The Late Show. The duo gave the buoyant number a disco flair, complete with corresponding outfits and matching choreography. Lucius, comprised of Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, previously teamed up with Crow for her song “Don’t,” off Crow’s 2019 album Threads. The Brooklyn-based indie outfit’s most recent album, Second Nature, is out now via Mom + Pop Music. It was produced by Dave Cobb and Brandi Carlile, and recorded primarily at...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
City
Franklin, TN
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know David Bowie Wrote for Other Artists

Though David Bowie had quite the assemblage of collaborations throughout his career—producing Lou Reed’s mind-bending Transformer with his Spiders From Mars guitarist Mick Ronson, writing “Fame” with Lennon, his Bohemian Rhapsody duet with Freddie Mercury on Queen’s “Under Pressure,” his Tin Machine union, and Trent Reznor’s production on the Bowie- and Brian Eno-penned “I’m Afraid of Americans”—the Starman also wrote a number of songs specifically for other artists.
THEATER & DANCE
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tina Turner
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Rickie Lee Jones
Ultimate Classic Rock

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie Preps Solo Compilation ‘Songbird’

Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie will release her first-ever solo compilation, Songbird, on June 24. The package, newly remastered by famed producer Glyn Johns, features material from two of her solo LPs (1984’s Christine McVie and 2004’s In the Meantime), along with two previously unreleased tracks and a new orchestral rendition of her Rumours ballad "Songbird."
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Gene Simmons Still Insists Rock Is Dead but Can Survive Live

Gene Simmons repeated his famous assertion that “rock is dead” but provided an argument for how the live music scene could still survive. The Kiss cofounder made headlines with the soundbite in 2014, although it wasn’t the first time he expressed a similar viewpoint. The version of his explanation eight years ago became a standard topic of conversation among artists and observers and remains a staple of interview questions.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Jazz#Cannery Row#Nashville Jawbreaker
The Boot

Smith & Yarn Team Up With Rissi Palmer for Moving Anthem ‘Never Be Alone’ [PREMIERE]

Portland-based, award-winning talents Aaron Nigel Smith and Andy Furgeson have teamed up for a unique, family friendly new project. Under the moniker of Smith & Yarn, the pair are set to release their first collaborative album on April 29, which includes an array of special guests. Their anthemic, heartfelt track "Never Be Alone," which The Boot is excited to exclusively premiere today, features stunning guest vocals from Rissi Palmer.
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Would Sting Have Rejoined the Police if His Solo Career Flopped?

Sting speculated on what may have happened if his solo career had flopped, saying he “hoped” he wouldn’t have returned to the Police as a result. Despite emphasizing his high regard for former bandmates Andy Summers and Stewart Copeland, the singer and bassist felt he wouldn’t have wanted to return if his 1985 solo debut The Dream of the Blue Turtles was a failure.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Ultimate Classic Rock

CCR ‘Travelin’ Band’ Documentary Boasts Previously Unseen Footage

A new documentary will chronicle the rise of Creedence Clearwater Revival, structured around their triumphant 1970 performance at London's famed Royal Albert Hall. Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall marks the first time full concert footage of the band’s original lineup has ever been released. But the movie is more than a concert film. According to a press release, Travelin’ Band will take viewers on “a journey from the band's humble, yet formative years in El Cerrito, CA, to their meteoric rise in 1969, from headlining Woodstock to selling out the Oakland Coliseum before traveling through Europe and taking the stage at the Royal Albert Hall.”
MOVIES
Rutherford Source

Restaurateur Billy Dec Will Bring Underground Cocktail Club to Nashville

Emmy Award-winning, entrepreneur and restaurateur Billy Dec is thrilled to announce he will be bringing his iconic nightlife destination Underground Cocktail Club to Nashville in Printer’s Alley at One Nashville in partnership with Unico Properties LLC. The Class A high-rise is located at 150 4th Avenue North at the epicenter of Downtown Nashville’s business and entertainment hubs. The 5,460-square-foot Underground Cocktail Club serves as One Nashville’s first retail tenant on Printer’s Alley since Unico converted the Printer’s Alley space into a restaurant location with the intention to activate the renovated alley just behind One Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy