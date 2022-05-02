6 Live Shows to Check Out This Week – May 2, 2022

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore their music. “All Comes Crashing” is the first offering from Metric’s upcoming eighth studio album, Formentera, set to release on July 8th. “Not everyone has a conventional life with conventional relationships,” says frontwoman Emily Haines. “‘All Comes Crashing’” is a love song that goes beyond romantic love, it’s an expression of solidarity with whoever it is you would want to have beside you in the event of catastrophe. It might be your best friend, it might be your blood brother or your dog. The song is dedicated to those you consider your family, whatever that looks like for you.” See Metric at Brooklyn Bowl on September 25.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO