ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutherford County, TN

Photo of the Week: May 1, 2022

By Austin Timberlake
Rutherford Source
Rutherford Source
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a...

rutherfordsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rutherford Source

Serial ‘Rock Burglar’ Hits Multiple Murfreesboro Businesses

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (April 27, 2022) – Murfreesboro police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of burglarizing dozens of businesses over the past five months. The thief targets area businesses in the early morning using rocks to break-in. Murfreesboro Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detective Sergeant Tommy Massey said the thief used a rock to smash the glass to get inside the businesses. He then grabs the cash register drawer or money and leaves before police arrive.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Hattie Jane’s Partners with Thistle Farms for its 25th Anniversary

For the month of May, Hattie Jane’s Creamery will partner with Nashville-based nonprofit Thistle Farms in celebrating their milestone of 25 years serving women survivors of addiction and abuse. As a nod to the organization’s symbolic thistle, Hattie Jane’s launched Lavender & Wildflower Honey in all scoop shops. The specialty flavor, which is steeped in lavender flowers and swirled with local wildflower honey, will also be available at The Café at Thistle Farms throughout May. In addition, 30 percent of all proceeds from the Lavender & Wildflower Honey sales for the month will benefit Thistle Farms.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murfreesboro, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Rutherford County, TN
Entertainment
County
Rutherford County, TN
City
Murfreesboro, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Joan Smith-Jones

Joan Smith, aka Joan Jones, age 84 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was a native of Ripley, Tennessee, and a daughter of the late Clodest Jack Lackey and Ollie Helm Lackey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

12 Memorial Day Activities for the Whole Family

Looking for something to do this Memorial Weekend? Check out our list of ideas. Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas, and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen.
CELEBRATIONS
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Larry Bobbie Taylor

Larry Bobbie Taylor, age 74, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022 at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna, TN. Larry was born November 9, 1947 to the late Bert B. and Avis P. Taylor in Nashville, TN. He was also preceded in death by his granddaughter. Larry graduated from St. Andrew’s...
SMYRNA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Donut Country
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Charles Wade Parker

Charles Wade Parker, age 80, native and lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died at home on May 1, 2022. He was the son of the late Edna Eula Foster and Herschel Parker. Wade attended Central High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He was a Murfreesboro fireman for many...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Chrissy Kim

Chrissy Kim of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022, of ovarian cancer, she was 41 years old. She is survived by her husband, Arunesh Nadgir; parents, Yung and Jung Kim; siblings Robert, Katherine, and Karen Kim; nephew and niece, Oliver and Mina Castillo; and her beloved cats, Chewy and Adagio.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

36th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival Returns This Month

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) proudly presents the 36th Annual Tennessee Renaissance Festival May 7-30, 2022. Travel back to 16th Century England where the Village of Covington Glen comes alive with the bustle of a Renaissance Marketplace. Artisans from all over the country display their wares from silks to swords; from gems to jewels. Flavors, aromas and tastes of specialty foods and drinks greet festival-goers as the voices of renaissance musicians and merrymakers echo through the trees. Enjoy the revelry and pageantry of the joust, along with tea and a special visit with Her Majesty, the Queen.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Rutherford Source

24-Hour Online Giving Event, The Big Payback, Returns

Support 978 Participating Organizations May 4-5. Live here, give here. There has been one day each May for the past eight years that the community has come together and showered our nonprofits with its generosity. It is 24 hours to celebrate the spirit of giving and collaboration, and ultimately, the extraordinary work that nonprofits do in Middle Tennessee.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy