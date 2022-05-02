ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOOD NEWS: Odessa Rotary Club

By OA Life
Odessa American
Odessa American
 3 days ago
Courtesy Photo

Two Odessa Rotary Club members were honored recently with new Paul Harris Fellow lapel pins in recognition of their numerous donations to the Rotary Endowment Fund.

Rotarian Judy Hayes, pictured left, was recognized for her numerous contributions with a pin showcasing four sapphires, and Rotarian Leldon Hensley, right, received a pin with six sapphires and one ruby.

Odessa Rotary Club President Shawna Orona, center, presented them with their awards at the Rotary meeting held on April 6 at Odessa College.

Rotary, the worlds first service club, is an organization of business and professional persons, united world wide, who provide humanitarian service and encourage high ethical standards in all vocations and build goodwill and peace in the world.

The Odessa Rotary Club was organized on March 3, 1938 and admitted to Rotary International on March 9, 1938.

Comments / 0

