The New York Times' purchase of Wordle appears to have paid off, at least in the near term. The newspaper has revealed that it added "tens of millions" of new users in the first quarter of 2022 thanks to Josh Wardle's hit word game. That led to the company's best quarter yet for subscriber additions to games, and "many" of those incoming players have remained to try other games.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 HOURS AGO