ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Ukraine war ‘heartbreaking’, says British woman helping Chernobyl children

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZTSyG_0fQECJ0d00

A British volunteer who has spent a decade helping Chernobyl children has said it is “heartbreaking” to see the town where she worked being destroyed by the Russian army.

Jo

, 46, from Waterlooville, Hampshire, has been helping children from the town of Borodyanka in northern Ukraine since 2012.

Russian forces invaded Borodyanka, just outside the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, on February 24 but have since left the town.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34rwAz_0fQECJ0d00
A damaged apartment building in Borodyanka (Vadim Ghirda/AP) (AP)

In April, the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia visited Borodyanka with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky after reports that there was evidence of war atrocities in the town.

“It’s heartbreaking and every day I wake up thinking I’ve just dreamt the war, but then I watch the news and remember that it is real,” Ms Cullimore told the PA news agency.

“I started volunteering for a charity in the UK and then went on to helping take aid out to the community and Chernobyl children in 2015, with the help of my mother Lindsay and my 13-year-old daughter Emma, who is now 18.

“We spent a lot of time working in the town of Borodyanka and the children would put on performances at their school for us and we would help with English lessons.

“The Russians have recently been in that school and now it’s no longer useable, they’ve even graffitied all over the walls, it’s just horrible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1niv7v_0fQECJ0d00
Left to right: Sergei Berdnikov, Illia Berdnikov (now 17), Iryna Berdnikov, Lindsay Cullimore, Emma Cullimore,18, and Jo Cullimore. (Jo Cullimore/PA)

Before the war, Ms Cullimore, who is a mother-of-two, had already formed close bonds with the families she had worked with.

She has remained in constant contact with one mother in particular, Iryna Berdnikov, who is also a mother-of-two and has a teenage son who is the same age as Ms Cullimore’s 17-year-old son.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, Ms Berdnikov’s son Illia visited the UK to spend a month with Ms Cullimore’s family.

Ms Berdnikov, her son and her four-year-old daughter are now staying in Poland after fleeing their home in Borodyanka, but the children’s father Sergei remains in Ukraine.

Ms Cullimore makes frequent visits to Poland to help around 40 families, some of whom are in Poland and others are still stranded in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02x7yx_0fQECJ0d00
Graffiti on the walls of a school in Borodyanka, northern Ukraine. (Jo Cullimore/PA)

“I have a particularly close relationship with Iryna, to the point where we now call each other sisters,” Ms Cullimore said.

“When Illia’s younger sister, who is now four, was born I went over to help them and I have recently spent a lot of time in Poland with the family.

“But the trauma… when I speak to Illia now, he says he’s fine but I know something is clearly distressing him.

“Especially when his mum goes to call her husband, who is still in Ukraine, and comes back with tears in her eyes… it must be so hard.”

Photographs sent to Ms Cullimore, and shared with PA, show the destruction of the school in Borodyanka where she used to volunteer.

The images, taken by the headteacher’s husband – who is a friend of Ms Cullimore – after Russian soldiers left, show the bright yellow walls of a children’s classroom covered in spray-painted Russian words, and wooden desks littered with empty bottles and shattered glass.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DGt7M_0fQECJ0d00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

“The people I know who are still there have told me the town has been as destroyed and flattened by the Russians,” Ms Cullimore said.

“The town is basically one long street, with a few houses behind.

“They drove their tanks down shooting at everything and there is nothing that hasn’t been damaged or destroyed.

“They didn’t destroy the school totally as the Russian soldiers used it to sleep and live in.”

Poland has received more than three million refugees from Ukraine since Russia launched its war on February 24.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Boris Johnson confirms £300m aid to Ukraine in address to country’s MPs

Boris Johnson has confirmed the UK will send a package of support worth £300 million to Ukraine in coming weeks, as he addressed the country’s parliament. The Prime Minister also echoed the words of Winston Churchill in the videolink address to the Verkhovna Rada, describing Ukraine’s resistance against Vladimir Putin’s invasion as its “finest hour”.
POLITICS
newschain

UK sending armoured vehicles to Ukraine to help civilians flee besieged areas

Britain is to send 13 protective armoured vehicles to Ukraine to evacuate civilians from besieged areas in the east of the country, the Government has said. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said the fleet consists of highly specialised 4x4s fitted with armour and reinforced glass to resist the high-velocity bullets, anti-personnel mines and improvised explosive devices used by Russia’s military to attack civilians.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Chernobyl#War#Refugees#British#Ukrainian#Russians
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Poland sends 200 tanks to Ukraine as Kyiv claims Russia is suffering 'colossal losses' in East and another of Putin's oil depots is set ablaze

Poland has sent hundreds of tanks to Ukraine as part of renewed heavy weapons shipments to help it win the war against Russia. Warsaw has sent more than 200 T-72s - originally produced by the Soviet Union - into Ukraine in recent weeks, the country's national radio broadcaster said today, along with mobile artillery, drones and rocket launchers as part of a $1.6bn package.
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
132K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy